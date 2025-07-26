Russia Faces Its Deepest Demographic Crisis In Over 200 Years CCD

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

"Russia is experiencing its deepest demographic crisis in over two centuries: last year, only 1.22 million children were born, the lowest number since 1999. Compared to 2023, the birth rate fell by 3.4%, and compared to 2014, by more than a third. In the first quarter of 2025, the birth rate fell by another 4%, reaching a historic low," the agency said.

According to the Center for Countering Disinformation, the aggressor country has classified detailed demographic statistics by month and region – population, number of births, deaths, marriages, and divorces.

According to the Center for Countering Disinformation, the Russian government has even created a“demographic special forces unit.”

“As stated by Valentina Matvienko, Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, thanks to this 'team of officials,' the focus on family values 'has become a matter of national importance,'” the agency said.

The Center for Countering Disinformation reported that the demographic catastrophe in Russia continues and emphasized that instead of real solutions, the authorities are calling for an increase in the number of children, introducing additional barriers to abortion,“and now even drama with 'special forces' and 'deputies for children affairs' in every ministry.”

“Obviously, the Kremlin has decided: if the people don't want it, we'll force it on them. Russian officials are covering up the actual extinction of the country with words about 'traditional values,'” reported the Center for Countering Disinformation.

The institution believes that no propaganda is capable of stopping the demographic catastrophe if the authorities invest in war, repression, and fear instead of life for decades.

As reported, on July 24, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine stated that Russia is experiencing an acute demographic and social crisis .

Photo: flickr