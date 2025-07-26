Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Maldives

2025-07-26 07:05:56
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Mohamed Muizzu, President of the Republic of Maldives, Azernews reports.

''Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Maldives - Independence Day.

We are pleased to see the relations between Azerbaijan and the Maldives developing steadily and gaining new substance. Your visit to Azerbaijan last year to participate in COP29 marked a new chapter in the history of our bilateral relations.

I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen our friendly relations and expand our cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

On this festive occasion, I extend my best wishes to you and wish the friendly people of the Maldives everlasting peace and prosperity,'' the letter reads.

