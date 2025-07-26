403
Cambodia, Thailand Border Clashes Displace Thousands
(MENAFN) No fewer than eight Cambodian civilians and five military personnel lost their lives in violent skirmishes along the frontier with Thailand, according to a statement released by the Cambodian Defense Ministry on Saturday.
Speaking at a press briefing in Phnom Penh, ministry representative Maly Socheata stated that 21 members of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and upwards of 50 civilians sustained injuries due to intense "cross-border artillery fire" that erupted on Thursday, as per a news outlet.
An estimated 35,829 Cambodian residents have been forced to evacuate from dangerous zones within the provinces of Preah Vihear, Oddar Meanchey, and Pursat.
Thailand has confirmed 15 deaths, which include one army member, resulting from the hostilities that have reportedly stretched into a third consecutive day.
Thousands of Thai citizens have similarly been uprooted due to the fighting.
Combat escalated as Thailand utilized fighter aircraft and Cambodia retaliated with rocket strikes, with both countries blaming each other for starting the confrontation.
The two Southeast Asian states are embroiled in a long-standing territorial disagreement near Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province and Thailand’s northeastern Ubon Ratchathani province.
Tensions have been inflamed since May 28, when a Cambodian soldier was killed.
