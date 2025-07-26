Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Media reports German weaponized forces want teens to close recruitment gap

2025-07-26 06:16:26
(MENAFN) The German Defense Ministry aims to recruit 40,000 new soldiers annually by 2031, according to Der Tagesspiegel. If volunteer enlistment falls short, teenagers could be drafted starting in 2028. The ministry plans to initially focus on increasing volunteer numbers for the reserves next year, offering incentives such as pay raises, driving license subsidies, and bonuses.

A draft bill outlining these changes will be submitted to the cabinet in August before going to parliament for approval. From 2027, all young men and female volunteers will complete military interest questionnaires, and suitable candidates may undergo voluntary health checks to assess fitness for service.

Germany suspended mandatory conscription in 2011 but has been reconsidering it amid heightened military concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Chancellor Friedrich Merz has pledged to build the Bundeswehr into Europe’s strongest army. Meanwhile, neighboring France is expanding voluntary national service to boost reservist numbers but does not plan to reinstate conscription.

