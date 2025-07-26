The top 20 best Oasis lyrics have been revealed – with“Don't look back in anger, I heard you say” named the most memorable.

A poll of 2,000 adults also found“I said maybe, you're gonna be the one that saves me”, from 'Wonderwall' and "Can I ride with you in your BMW?” from 'Supersonic' were popular.

“You and I are gonna live forever” from Live Forever, and Stand By Me's“Stand by me, nobody knows the way its gonna be' completed the top five.

Other iconic lyrics to feature in the top 20 included“All your dreams are made when you're chained to the mirror and the razor blade” from What's the Story Morning Glory, and“We believe in one another”, from Acquiesce.

The study was commissioned by international mobility provider, SIXT, [], which, inspired by the lyric, is giving Oasis fans the chance to get behind the wheel of a premium BMW for a free rental as they travel to one of the band's upcoming London gigs (1st - 3rd August).

Andrew Smith, Managing Director of the brand in the UK, said:“The level of excitement around the band's reunion is rarely seen, so this is our own tribute, inspired by the lyrics we love.”

It also emerged some of the most popular lyrics have proved influential for fans, with 13 per cent reconnecting with others because of one of the songs.

While one in 10 (nine per cent) have booked a spontaneous trip after listening to one of the lines.

A strong emotional impact (44 per cent) is the biggest characteristic of a memorable lyric – but 35 per cent said clever wordplay or rhyming is much more important.

Additionally, 19 per cent look out for cultural or social relevance when thinking of lyrics that stuck with them.

The study, carried out via OnePoll, also found 28 per cent believe Oasis' music is perfect for a road trip – with 26 per cent saying they evoked happy memories for them.

As a result, 14 per cent admitted they are riddled with jealousy watching other people get tickets that they wanted.

With just 17 per cent of the fans polling managing to snag tickets for the ongoing tour according to the OnePoll data.

Andrew Smith from SIXT UK, which is handing out free bucket hats to anyone named Liam or Noel renting a vehicle from one of their London Wembley, Heathrow or Edinburgh locations during tour dates, added:“We've seen a real surge in demand for premium vehicles, especially in cities along the tour route, and it's clear fans are keen to travel in true rock and roll style.

“We all know the iconic role the band has played across different generations so we're giving fans a chance to live out their own Supersonic moment.”

The top 20 most memorable Oasis lyrics

1. “Don't look back in anger, I heard you say” – 'Don't look back in anger'

2. “I said maybe, you're gonna be the one that saves me” – 'Wonderwall'

3. “So, Sally can wait, she knows it's too late as we're walking on by” 'Don't look back in anger'

4. “You and I are gonna live forever” – 'Live Forever'

5. “Stand by me, nobody knows the way it's gonna be” – 'Stand by me'

6. “Tonight, I'm a rock 'n' roll star” – 'Rock 'n' Roll Star'

7. “All your dreams are made when you're chained to the mirror and the razor blade” – 'Morning Glory'

8. “Tomorrow never knows what it doesn't know too soon” – 'Morning Glory'

9. “We're all part of the masterplan” – 'The Masterplan'

10. “In my mind, my dreams are real” – 'Rock 'n' Roll Star'

11. “Let there be love, let there be love” – 'Let there be love'

12. “I'm feeling Supersonic” – 'Supersonic'

13. “I want to talk tonight until the morning light 'bout how you saved my life” – 'Talk Tonight'

14. “You gotta keep your dreams alive” – 'Keep the dream alive'

15. “True perfection has to be imperfect” – 'Little by little'

16. “We see things they'll never see” – 'Live Forever'

17. “We believe in one another and I know we're gonna uncover what's sleeping in our soul” – 'Acquiesce'

18. “I met my maker, I made him cry” – 'D'you know what I mean?'

19. “Can I ride with you in your BMW?” – 'Supersonic'

20. “The future's mine and it's no disgrace” – 'I hope, I think, I know'