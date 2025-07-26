Over 30 Goats Killed As Heavy Rains Damage Mardan Farm KP Issues Tourist Advisory Amid Flash Flood Threats

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Heavy rainfall has caused significant damage in the Rustam tehsil of Mardan district, where a goat farm collapsed in the Chanarki Dheri area, killing over 30 goats and causing losses worth millions of rupees.

According to farm owner Umar Shaid, three goats were also injured, and the farm's structure along with all equipment inside was completely destroyed.

Speaking to the media, Umar Shaid estimated his total losses at Rs2.5 million, with Rs1 million attributed to the value of the livestock alone. He appealed to the provincial government for financial assistance to help recover from the devastation caused by the natural disaster.

Also Read: Three Most-Wanted Militants Killed in Swat CTD Operation; Another Shot Dead in Hangu

Meanwhile, in light of the current weather conditions, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department has issued a travel advisory for tourists.

Secretary Tourism Dr. Abdul Samad warned of potential flash floods in tourist areas across the province from July 21 to 29. The advisory urges travelers to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from dangerous areas and riverbanks, and strictly follow safety guidelines.

Dr. Samad noted that despite repeated warnings, many people fail to follow instructions, increasing the risk to their safety. He advised tourists to call the 1422 helpline before traveling to any destination and to seek guidance from local authorities.

Malook Lake had triggered a landslide that blocked the main road leading to the lake.

He also shared that just a day earlier, the Kaghan Development Authority had rescued over 500 tourists. A cloudburst near Saif