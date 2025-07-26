Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) Revolutionary Tech Pushes Pentagon Supply Chain Security Forward


2025-07-26 06:04:36
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
  • DoD Ucore award underscores Pentagon's push to strengthen domestic supply chains for essential components.
  • Ucore execs emphasize collaboration with government on strategic rare earth ramp-up.
  • Company's RapidSX platform offers a modular, column-based solvent extraction system that is 3 to 7 times faster than conventional vat-based methods.

As the U.S. military faces mounting global tensions and technological threats, a quiet revolution is unfolding in North America's critical materials landscape, one powered by rare earth elements and a bold new refining technology. Ucore Rare Metals (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) has emerged as a central player in this effort with its cutting-edge RapidSX(TM) platform, a next-generation separation technology now backed by the U.S. Department of Defense through an $18.4 million award. This investment underscores the Pentagon's push to strengthen domestic supply chains for essential components used in missiles, fighter jets and radar systems - and Ucore is poised to deliver.

The phase 2 award expands on the initial government's initial $4 million phase 1 demonstration, magnifying its impact on national security-critical manufacturing. Ucore confirmed that the Department of Defense has kick-started the project and outlined the scope and milestones , including detailed...

