Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) Revolutionary Tech Pushes Pentagon Supply Chain Security Forward



DoD Ucore award underscores Pentagon's push to strengthen domestic supply chains for essential components.

Ucore execs emphasize collaboration with government on strategic rare earth ramp-up. Company's RapidSX platform offers a modular, column-based solvent extraction system that is 3 to 7 times faster than conventional vat-based methods.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

As the U.S. military faces mounting global tensions and technological threats, a quiet revolution is unfolding in North America's critical materials landscape, one powered by rare earth elements and a bold new refining technology. Ucore Rare Metals (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) has emerged as a central player in this effort with its cutting-edge RapidSX(TM) platform, a next-generation separation technology now backed by the U.S. Department of Defense through an $18.4 million award. This investment underscores the Pentagon's push to strengthen domestic supply chains for essential components used in missiles, fighter jets and radar systems - and Ucore is poised to deliver.

The phase 2 award expands on the initial government's initial $4 million phase 1 demonstration, magnifying its impact on national security-critical manufacturing. Ucore confirmed that the Department of Defense has kick-started the project and outlined the scope and milestones , including detailed...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to UURAF are available in the company's newsroom at

About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, R&S is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, R&S brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Rocks & Stocks

Los Angeles, CA

RocksAndStocks

310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

Rocks & Stocks is powered by IBN