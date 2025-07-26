Rockbreaks Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Seismic Imaging And Academic Studies Support Broken Hill-Type Analogue At Montauban

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) has announced results from its Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) survey that validate earlier academic comparisons between its Montauban Gold-Silver Project and the globally significant Broken Hill deposit in Australia. Seismic imaging confirmed mineralized zones down to 1,200 metres, reinforcing a vertically stacked model previously described in peer-reviewed research from the University of Calgary and University of British Columbia. The studies identify sulphide melting, hydrothermal activity, and structural deformation as key remobilization mechanisms for precious metals-findings now echoed by ESGold's deep geophysical data. The Montauban project is being repositioned as a complex, multi-lens system with district-scale potential and similarities to both Broken Hill and Scandinavian massive sulfide systems. ESGold is integrating academic and geophysical data into a 3D model to guide exploration and advance its near-term production and tailings-to-cash-flow strategy.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

