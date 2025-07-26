Govt Orders Inquiry Into SMHS Incident

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered an inquiry into the incident in which a medico was assaulted in SMHS Srinagar following the death of a patient, after which doctors went on a protest and emergency services were allegedly closed for some time.

According to an order issued by the Secretary Health and Medical Education Department, Mission Director NHM Baseer ul Haq Choudhary has been appointed as inquiry officer to probe the incident.

He has been asked to submit a report within 15 days. The enquiry officer, as per the order, shall conduct an objective and comprehensive examination of the facts and circumstances pertaining to the law and order situation that occurred on July 23, 2025 at Government Medical College, Srinagar; assess the immediate precursors to the said incident, as well as the developments that ensued after the incident and investigate the reasons for the closure of Operating Theatres (OTs).

As per inquiry's terms of reference, the inquiry officer shall assess whether such closure was avoidable, and fix responsibility upon the individual(s) found to have acted in dereliction of duty or in contravention of established protocols.

He has been directed to recommend concrete measures aimed at enhancing internal grievance redressal mechanisms, strengthening administrative coordination, and improving the overall functioning of the institution; and propose remedial and preventive measures to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future.

According to the order, Mohammad Ashraf Hakak (JKAS), Administrator Associated Hospitals, GMC Srinagar shall be the presenting Officer in the case.