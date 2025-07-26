Roche Boss Says 'Very Easy' To Cut US Drug Prices By 50%

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Roche is in talks with the US government to cut out the pharmaceutical industry's intermediaries and sell medicines directly to patients, as drugmakers try to see off the threat of dramatic price cuts under President Donald Trump's proposed reforms. This content was published on July 24, 2025 - 16:28 3 minutes Hannah Kuchler in London

Thomas Schinecker, Roche's chief executive, said half of all the earnings in the supply chain went to intermediaries, known as pharmacy benefit managers, who take“zero risk” on innovation.

External Content

“So if the US would like to cut prices by 50%, it's very easy. We go direct. And this is one of the discussions that we're having with the US, and that would bring down costs quite quickly,” he said.

Trump has signed an executive order proposing a“Most Favoured Nation” drug pricing policy, which would insist that pharmaceutical companies give the US the best price on medicines out of any countries with at least 60% of the US's GDP per capita.

If implemented, this would be a significant hit to the industry in its largest market, because drugs are on average 2.3 times more expensive in the US than in 32 other OECD countries, according to research by the Rand Corporation for US health and human services department.

Read more about why e xperts say pricing – not necessarily tariffs – are key for the future of pharma:

More More Potential US tariff exemption for Swiss pharma is not necessarily a boon

This content was published on Jul 22, 2025 Donald Trump is pressuring the pharma industry with tariffs. But experts say that tariffs will have less impact on the industry than pricing.

Read more: Potential US tariff exemption for Swiss pharma is not necessarily a boo