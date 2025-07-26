Goldshore Intersects Additional Mineralization Beneath The Conceptual Open Pit At The Southwest Zone With 22M Of 1.30 G/T Au

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2025) - Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: 8X00) (" Goldshore " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce its latest assay results from its recently completed 20,000-meter winter drill program with the final results from the Southwest Zone of the Moss Gold Project in Northwest Ontario, Canada (the " Moss Gold Project "). A total of 5,000 meters were drilled targeting the area underneath the conceptual open pit at the Southwest Zone of the Moss deposit with the goal of expanding the resource beneath the current proposed open pit for a future mineral resource estimate. Michael Henrichsen, CEO of Goldshore, commented, "We are pleased with the results of the program underneath the Southwest pit demonstrating good widths at above average resource grades supported by several parallel marginal shears. The new drilling in conjunction with previous intercepts located beneath the conceptual open pit at the Southwest Zone gives us confidence in adding significant additional ounces in a future resource estimate based on the success of the recently completed winter drill program." The latest drilling at the Southwest Zone focused on infilling the sparsely drilled area between the current MRE conceptual open pit and the high-grade intercepts encountered up to 175m further below, including previously released mineralized intercepts of 39.75m of 1.18 g/t Au from 440.25m, including 14.60m of 2.65 g/t Au from 462.2m in MMD-22-023 (August 10, 2022), 23.0m of 1.92 g/t Au from 514.0m, including 1.55m of 22.9 g/t Au from 514.0m in MMD-22-25 (June 6, 2022), 20.55m of 2.58 g/t Au from 458.15m, including 14.7m of 3.52 g/t Au in MMD-24-139 (February 20, 2025), and 15.0m of 1.68 g/t Au from 456m, including 3.0m of 3.19 g/t Au from 458.0m in MMD-25-140 (March 20, 2025). Highlights Seven drill holes were completed to infill a data gap between shallow and deep intercepts at the Southwest Zone and a consequent gap in the resource model that is treated as waste in the pit optimization process.

Three holes intersected high-grade core shears with best intercepts of:



12.3m of 1.11 g/t Au from 556m in MMD-25-183, including



6.3m of 1.94 g/t Au from 562m



10.0m of 2.76 g/t Au from 314m in MMD-25-185, including



5.0m of 5.06 g/t Au from 314m



22.0m of 1.30g/t Au from 533m in MMD-25-191, including

3.9m of 3.48 g/t Au from 541.1m All seven drill holes intersected multiple parallel shear zones that confirmed the continuity of the shear zone system both laterally and at depth and demonstrate the potential to add to ounces to the existing mineral resource estimate. Highlights from these peripheral shear zones, which include narrow zones of +1 g/t Au, are presented in Table 1. Table 1: Marginal shear zone intercepts Southwest Zone

HOLE INTERCEPT (m) GRADE (g/t Au) FROM (m) MMD-25-182 18.2 0.46 381.9 MMD-25-183 17.0 0.48 371.0 MMD-25-185 17.0 0.67 180.0

13.1 0.57 266,9

11.6 1.06 286.0

25.0 0.54 385.0 MMD-25-188 14.0 0.42 290.0

17.65 0.7 372.35

14.75 0.61 397.0

18.25 0.62 460.0

6.0 1.53 496.0 MMD-25-189 14.3 0.68 310.7

12.0 0.51 343.0

16.5 0.48 402.5

8.0 1.03 459.0

22.0 0.55 474.0 MMD-25-190 10.0 0.97 260.0

9.0 0.91 322.0

24.6 0.50 342.2

22.0 0.40 405.0

12.0 0.55 520.0 MMD-25-191 1.0 16.4 196.0

20 0.54 241.0

6.5 0.73 546.0

Technical Overview

Figure 1 shows the location of the drill holes being reported with respect to the planned winter drill program, while Figure 2 illustrates a cross section through drill hole MMD-25-185 that demonstrates the potential to extend the mineralized shears zones of the Southwest zone to depth. Tables 2 & 3 summarize significant intercepts and drill hole locations, respectively. All seven drill holes were drilled to infill a data gap between shallow and deep intercepts at the Southwest Zone and a consequent gap in the resource model that is treated as waste in the pit optimization process.







Figure 1: Illustrates the 2025 ongoing winter drill program targeting resource expansion within the conceptual open pit outlined in grey. Drill holes being reported are highlighted in red.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2: Drill section through MMD-25-185 illustrating the discovery of a new high-grade gold-mineralized shear that potentially connects with shears intercepted at 400-450 meters depth on the northern side of the QES Zone.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Holes MMD-25-182, MMD-25-190, and MMD-25-191 were drilled on the eastern side of the Southwest Zone and collared into a generally undeformed porphyritic diorite before transitioning into an alternating sequence of sericite-chlorite altered brecciated dacitic volcanics and weakly mineralized hematite-sericite-silica altered diorite dykes. All three holes intersected the primary diorite complex of the Southwest Zone towards the end of the holes encountering sheared sericite-silica-hematite altered diorites and granodiorites with 2-3% pyrite-chalcopyrite. MMD-25-182 was terminated early into the diorite complex, as it had already intersected its primary target. The mineralized diorites returned wide intercepts of moderate to high grades, including 18.2m of 0.46 g/t Au from 381.8m in MMD-25-182, 10.0m of 0.97 g/t Au from 260.0m, including 2.0m of 2.54 g/t Au from 262.0m, and 24.6m of 0.50 g/t Au from 342.4m in MMD-25-190, and 20.0m of 0.54 g/t Au from 241.0m and 22.0m of 1.30g/t Au from 533m including 3.9m of 3.48 g/t Au from 541.1m in MMD-25-191.

Holes MMD-25-183, MMD-25-185, MMD-25-188, and MMD-25-189 were drilled on the western side of the Southwest Zone and all collared into the northern dacite volcanic package consisting of silica-sericite altered brecciated dacite volcanics with localized meter scaled diorite dykes increasing with frequency at depth. All holes transitioned into the primary Southwest Zone diorite complex of sericite-silica-hematite altered diorites and granodiorites with locally moderately to strongly shears bearing 3-5% pyrite-chalcopyrite. These sheared sections returned low to high grade mineralized intercepts such as 17.0m of 0.48 g/t Au from 371.0m and 12.3m of 1.11 g/t Au from 556m, including 6.3m of 1.94 g/t Au from 562m, in MMD-25-183, 17.0m of 0.67g/t Au from 180m, including 3.0m of 1.67 g/t Au from 183m, 11.6m of 1.06 g/t Au from 286m, and 10.0m of 2.76 g/t Au from 314m, including 5.0m of 5.06 g/t Au from 314m, in MMD-25-185, 17.65m of 0.70 g/t Au from 372.35m and 18.25m of 0.62 g/t Au from 460.0m in MMD-25-188, and 14.3m of 0.68 g/t Au from 310.7m, including 4.25m of 1.67 g/t Au from 314.0m, 22.0m of 0.55 g/t Au from 474.0m, including 3.0m of 1.68 g/t Au from 474.0m, in MMD-25-189.







Figure 3: Hole MMD-25-185: Sheared and mineralized sericite-silica-hematite altered diorite intercept of 10.0m of 2.76 g/t Au from 314m, including 5.0m of 5.06 g/t Au from 314m.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Table 2: Significant intercepts

HOLE ID FROM TO LENGTH

(m) TRUE WIDTH

(m) CUT GRADE

(g/t Au) UNCUT GRADE

(g/t Au) MMD-25-182 56.00 58.00 2.00 1.0 1.60 1.60

136.00 138.00 2.00 1.0 0.37 0.37

158.00 161.45 3.45 1.8 0.51 0.51

381.80 400.00 18.20 10.3 0.46 0.46

445.00 447.00 2.00 1.1 0.47 0.47













MMD-25-183 15.00 20.00 5.00 2.2 0.69 0.69

31.00 33.00 2.00 0.9 0.46 0.46

243.00 248.00 5.00 2.4 0.54 0.54

300.00 306.00 6.00 3.0 0.34 0.34

311.00 316.00 5.00 2.5 0.91 0.91 incl 314.00 316.00 2.00 1.0 1.78 1.78

371.00 388.00 17.00 8.7 0.48 0.48 incl 371.00 373.00 2.00 1.0 1.71 1.71

397.05 403.00 5.95 3.0 0.35 0.35

458.00 465.00 7.00 3.6 0.63 0.63

494.00 497.00 3.00 1.6 0.47 0.47

516.00 518.00 2.00 1.0 0.49 0.49

556.00 568.30 12.30 6.5 1.11 1.11 incl 562.00 568.30 6.30 3.3 1.94 1.94

594.00 598.00 4.00 2.1 0.46 0.46













MMD-25-185 98.70 102.55 3.85 2.4 0.91 0.91

152.00 154.00 2.00 1.3 0.79 0.79

170.00 173.00 3.00 1.9 0.60 0.60

180.00 197.00 17.00 11.0 0.67 0.67 incl 183.00 186.00 3.00 1.9 1.67 1.67

208.00 210.00 2.00 1.3 0.40 0.40

230.00 236.00 6.00 3.9 0.51 0.51

266.90 280.00 13.10 8.8 0.57 0.57 incl 266.90 269.00 2.10 1.4 1.71 1.71

286.00 297.60 11.60 7.8 1.06 1.06 incl 296.35 297.60 1.25 0.8 6.41 6.41

314.00 324.00 10.00 6.8 2.76 2.76 incl 314.00 319.00 5.00 3.4 5.06 5.06 incl 318.00 319.00 1.00 0.7 12.2 12.2

371.00 373.00 2.00 1.4 0.54 0.54

385.00 410.00 25.00 17.3 0.54 0.54 incl 408.00 410.00 2.00 1.4 1.78 1.78

435.00 445.60 10.60 7.4 0.42 0.42

462.00 464.00 2.00 1.4 1.53 1.53

470.00 473.05 3.05 2.2 1.29 1.29

508.00 510.00 2.00 1.4 0.44 0.44













MMD-25-188 290.00 304.00 14.00 9.5 0.42 0.42 incl 291.00 293.00 2.00 1.4 1.26 1.26

372.35 390.00 17.65 12.3 0.70 0.70

397.00 411.75 14.75 10.4 0.61 0.61 incl 403.85 406.00 2.15 1.5 1.72 1.72

460.00 478.25 18.25 12.9 0.62 0.62 incl 461.45 469.00 7.55 5.3 1.02 1.02

496.00 502.00 6.00 4.3 1.53 1.53 incl 498.00 502.00 4.00 2.8 2.11 2.11

592.95 595.00 2.05 1.5 0.36 0.36













MMD-25-189 40.00 42.00 2.00 1.2 0.41 0.41

53.80 55.80 2.00 1.2 1.20 1.20

200.00 202.00 2.00 1.2 0.38 0.38

220.00 228.00 8.00 5.0 0.44 0.44

251.00 255.75 4.75 3.0 0.63 0.63

275.00 277.00 2.00 1.3 0.44 0.44

310.70 325.00 14.30 9.1 0.68 0.68 incl 314.00 318.25 4.25 2.7 1.67 1.67

332.00 335.00 3.00 1.9 0.47 0.47

343.00 355.00 12.00 7.7 0.51 0.51

363.00 365.00 2.00 1.3 0.75 0.75

402.50 419.00 16.50 10.6 0.48 0.48 incl 409.45 410.00 0.55 0.4 5.03 5.03

432.00 439.00 7.00 4.5 0.36 0.36

449.00 453.00 4.00 2.6 0.57 0.57

459.00 467.00 8.00 5.2 1.03 1.03 incl 466.00 467.00 1.00 0.7 6.20 6.20

474.00 496.00 22.00 14.4 0.55 0.55 incl 474.00 477.00 3.00 2.0 1.68 1.68

502.00 504.85 2.85 1.9 1.12 1.12

511.00 518.00 7.00 4.6 0.36 0.36













MMD-25-190 77.00 80.00 3.00 2.0 0.33 0.33

121.00 123.00 2.00 1.3 0.43 0.43

131.00 133.00 2.00 1.3 0.77 0.77

154.00 156.00 2.00 1.3 2.22 2.22

165.00 167.00 2.00 1.4 0.51 0.51

260.00 270.00 10.00 6.9 0.97 0.97 incl 262.00 264.00 2.00 1.4 2.54 2.54

322.00 331.00 9.00 6.3 0.91 0.91 incl 322.00 324.00 2.00 1.4 3.41 3.41

342.40 367.00 24.60 17.2 0.50 0.50

405.00 427.00 22.00 15.6 0.40 0.40

433.00 435.00 2.00 1.4 0.33 0.33

439.00 442.00 3.00 2.1 0.43 0.43

445.00 447.00 2.00 1.4 0.34 0.34

455.00 461.00 6.00 4.3 0.31 0.31

469.00 472.00 3.00 2.1 0.39 0.39

498.00 501.00 3.00 2.2 0.31 0.31

503.00 511.00 8.00 5.7 0.31 0.31

520.00 532.00 12.00 8.6 0.55 0.55

545.70 560.00 14.30 10.3 0.39 0.39













MMD-25-191 49.95 54.00 4.05 1.9 0.62 0.62

153.00 158.00 5.00 2.4 0.67 0.67

196.00 197.00 1.00 0.5 16.4 16.4

241.00 261.00 20.00 10.1 0.54 0.54

285.00 288.00 3.00 1.5 0.46 0.46

403.30 406.00 2.70 1.4 0.69 0.69

427.00 431.70 4.70 2.5 0.40 0.40

481.20 486.00 4.80 2.6 0.36 0.36

513.00 519.00 6.00 3.3 0.63 0.63

533.00 555.00 22.00 12.3 1.30 1.30 incl 541.10 545.00 3.90 2.2 3.48 3.48 incl 543.00 544.00 1.00 0.6 11.0 11.0

564.00 570.50 6.50 3.7 0.73 0.73 incl 568.00 570.50 2.50 1.4 1.47 1.47

576.00 582.00 6.00 3.4 0.54 0.54 Intersections calculated above a 0.3 g/t Au cut off with a top cut of 30 g/t Au and a maximum internal waste interval of 5 metres. Shaded intervals are intersections calculated above a 1.0 g/t Au cut off. Intervals in bold are those with a grade thickness factor exceeding 20 gram x metres / tonne gold. True widths are approximate and assume a subvertical body.

Table 3: Drill Collars

HOLE EAST NORTH RL AZIMUTH DIP EOH MMD-25-182 668,481 5,378,514 439 134.2 -59.9 450.00 MMD-25-183 668,307 5,378,339 451 141.4 -64.2 609.00 MMD-25-185 668,204 5,378,255 455 141.3 -54.5 552.00 MMD-25-188 668,212 5,378,361 442 141.5 -50.1 612.00 MMD-25-189 668,436 5,378,461 443 135.4 -54.5 567.00 MMD-25-190 668,339 5,378,440 431 139.8 -49.6 600.00 MMD-25-191 668,436 5,378,461 443 139.7 -63.3 627.00

Analytical and QA/QC Procedures

The HQ diameter drill core has been oriented using ACTIII or equivalent tools and validated in the core shack. All core has been sawed in half cut just off the core orientation line (bottom of hole) with the right half (looking down hole) of the core bagged and sent a third-party analytical laboratory. The left half of the core was returned to core boxes and is stored at Goldshore's Kashabowie core yard facility.

All samples were sent to ALS Geochemistry in Thunder Bay for preparation and analysis was performed in the ALS Vancouver analytical facility. ALS is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) for the Accreditation of Mineral Analysis Testing Laboratories and CAN-P-4E ISO/IEC 17025. Samples were analysed for gold via fire assay with an AA finish (" Au-AA23 ") and 48 pathfinder elements via ICP-MS after four-acid digestion (" ME-MS61 "). Samples that assayed over 10 ppm Au were re-run via fire assay with a gravimetric finish (" Au-GRA21 ").

In addition to ALS quality assurance / quality control (" QA/QC ") protocols, Goldshore has implemented a quality control program for all samples collected through the drilling program. The quality control program was designed by a qualified and independent third party, with a focus on the quality of analytical results for gold. Analytical results are received, imported to our secure on-line database and evaluated to meet our established guidelines to ensure that all sample batches pass industry best practice for analytical quality control. Certified reference materials are considered acceptable if values returned are within three standard deviations of the certified value reported by the manufacture of the material. In addition to the certified reference material, certified blank material is included in the sample stream to monitor contamination during sample preparation. Blank material results are assessed based on the returned gold result being less than ten times the quoted lower detection limit of the analytical method. The results of the on-going analytical quality control program are evaluated and reported to Goldshore by Orix Geoscience Inc.

Qualified Person

Peter Flindell, PGeo, MAusIMM, MAIG, Vice-President, Exploration, of the Company, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Mr. Flindell has verified the data disclosed. To verify the information related to the winter drill program at the Moss Gold Project, Mr. Flindell has visited the property several times; discussed and reviewed logging, sampling, bulk density, core cutting and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations. He has also overseen the Company's health and safety policies in the field to ensure full compliance, and consulted with the Project's host indigenous communities on the planning and implementation of the drill program, particularly with respect to its impact on the environment and the Company's remediation protocols.

About Goldshore

Goldshore is a growth-oriented gold company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the acquisition and advancement of primary gold assets in tier-one jurisdictions. It is led by the ex-global head of structural geology for the world's largest gold company and backed by one of Canada's pre-eminent private equity firms. The Company's current focus is the advanced stage 100% owned Moss Gold Project which is positioned in Ontario, Canada, with direct access from the Trans-Canada Highway, hydroelectric power near site, supportive local communities and skilled workforce. The Company has invested over $75 million of new capital and completed approximately 100,000 meters of drilling on the Moss Gold Project, which, in aggregate, has had over 255,000 meters of drilling. The 2024 updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate (" MRE ") has expanded to 1.54 million ounces of Indicated gold resources at 1.23 g/t Au and 5.20 million ounces of Inferred gold resources at 1.11 g/t Au. The MRE only encompasses 3.6 kilometers of the 35+ kilometer mineralized trend, remains open at depth and along strike and is one of the few remaining major Canadian gold deposits positioned for development in this cycle. Please see NI 43-101 technical report titled: "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Moss Gold Project, Ontario, Canada," dated March 20, 2024 with an effective date of January 31, 2024 available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at . For more information, please visit SEDAR+ ( ) and the Company's website ( ).

