Hamas Welcomes Recognition Of Palestinian State, Netanyahu Rejects Move

Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Sunday welcomed the decision by Britain, Canada, and Australia to recognise Palestine as an independent state, terming it a victory for the rights of the Palestinian people.

Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi told a French news agency that the development a triumph for justice and the Palestinian cause.

He said recognition of Palestine as a sovereign state sent a clear message that no matter how far the occupying forces go in their crimes, they can never erase the Palestinians' national rights.

A Hamas spokesperson also hailed the step as a major success for the Palestinian people and international confirmation of their rights, reiterating that the capital of an independent Palestinian state will be Jerusalem.

Following the recognition by Britain, Canada, and Australia, Portugal also formally announced its decision to recognise Palestine as a sovereign state.

Speaking to journalists in New York, the Portuguese foreign minister described the decision as a fundamental and consistent element of Portugal's foreign policy.

No Palestinian state will be formed: Netanyahu

Meanwhile, Israel rejected the Western countries' move. The Israeli foreign ministry said on Sunday that it categorically opposed the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state by Britain, Canada, Australia, and other nations, warning that such a step undermined peace prospects and further destabilised the region.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, maintaining his hardline stance, declared that no Palestinian state would be established and vowed to continue settlement activities in the West Bank. He added that Israel would formally respond after his return from the United States.

The Israeli foreign ministry further stated that the unilateral move ran contrary to all principles of negotiations and mutual agreements between the two sides, reducing the chances of a peaceful resolution. It concluded by stressing that Israel would not accept any baseless or imaginary text that forced it into indefensible borders.