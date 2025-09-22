Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kyrgyzstan Discloses Latest GDP Growth Rate For 8M2025

Kyrgyzstan Discloses Latest GDP Growth Rate For 8M2025


2025-09-22 12:06:01
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 22 . Kyrgyzstan's GDP reached 1.042 trillion soms ($11.9 billion) in the period from January through August 2025, up 11 percent compared to the same period in 2024, Trend reports via the country's State Statistical Committee.

The services sector accounted for 50.8 percent of GDP, the goods-producing industries 33.4 percent, and net taxes on products 15.8 percent.

According to the Ministry of Finance, Kyrgyzstan's GDP is projected to grow by 8.5 percent in 2025, with nominal GDP expected to reach 1.779 trillion soms ($20 billion). The country's GDP totaled 1.523 trillion soms ($17.5 billion) in 2024, with a real growth rate of 9 percent.

Meanwhile, consumer prices and tariffs rose 5.1 percent nationwide in January-August compared to December 2024. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 7 percent, alcoholic beverages and tobacco by 4.7 percent, non-food goods by 3 percent, and tariffs for services provided to the population by 3.2 percent.

MENAFN22092025000187011040ID1110091692

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search