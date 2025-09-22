Kyrgyzstan Discloses Latest GDP Growth Rate For 8M2025
The services sector accounted for 50.8 percent of GDP, the goods-producing industries 33.4 percent, and net taxes on products 15.8 percent.
According to the Ministry of Finance, Kyrgyzstan's GDP is projected to grow by 8.5 percent in 2025, with nominal GDP expected to reach 1.779 trillion soms ($20 billion). The country's GDP totaled 1.523 trillion soms ($17.5 billion) in 2024, with a real growth rate of 9 percent.
Meanwhile, consumer prices and tariffs rose 5.1 percent nationwide in January-August compared to December 2024. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 7 percent, alcoholic beverages and tobacco by 4.7 percent, non-food goods by 3 percent, and tariffs for services provided to the population by 3.2 percent.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment