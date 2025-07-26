403
Macron declares France to acknowledge Palestine
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has declared that France will officially recognize Palestine as a state, framing the move as part of a “historic commitment” to achieving lasting peace in the Middle East.
In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Macron revealed he plans to make the formal announcement during the United Nations General Assembly in New York this September. He emphasized the urgency of ending the war in Gaza and providing relief to civilians caught in the conflict.
Although the majority of countries already recognize Palestine, key U.S. allies—including the U.S. itself—have not taken that step. France’s decision would make it the first G7 nation to formally recognize Palestinian statehood.
The announcement comes amid ongoing efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Earlier on Thursday, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said the U.S. was recalling its negotiating team for internal discussions after what he described as an uncooperative response from Hamas, which he claimed showed “no real desire” for a truce.
The proposed deal includes a 60-day pause in fighting, during which Hamas would release ten live hostages and the remains of 18 others, in return for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. The plan also calls for increased humanitarian aid and negotiations toward a permanent ceasefire.
Talks have stalled due to irreconcilable demands: Hamas insists on a full Israeli withdrawal and end to hostilities before releasing all hostages, while Israel refuses to stop its military campaign until Hamas disarms and relinquishes control—terms Hamas rejects.
The conflict began in October 2023 after a Hamas attack in southern Israel left 1,200 people dead. Since then, over 59,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
