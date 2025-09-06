Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Field Drills, Critical Operations Conducted Ahead Of Rainy Season: Ashghal

2025-09-06 07:09:27
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority - Ashghal has conducted field drills and trainings in preparation for the upcoming rainy season.

Several successful training operations were held aimed at mitigating the impacts of heavy rainfall on urban infrastructure, public safety, and traffic flow, said Ashghal on X.

It added that its fast response team has carried out critical operations successfully to prepare for the rainy season, including setting up rubber ramps, deploying hoses to drain water and operating diesel pumps.

"Prompt mobilisation, effective co-ordination and field knowledge are crucial for minimising risks and averting disruptions during rain incidents," said the statement.

According to Ashghal, the team remains on high alert and ready to act at a moment's notice. It monitor flood-prone areas and provide immediate assistance to affected communities, and has a contemporary fleet that is fully stocked with all the equipment required.

On Friday, September 5, some parts of Qatar received light to moderate rain. The Qatar Meteorology Department today announced continues observation of rainshowers in southwestern parts of the country.

