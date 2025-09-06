Maharashtra: Ujjwala Yojana Brings Drastic Changes In Lives Of Latur Women
In Maharashtra's Latur district, too, the PMUY scheme has brought decisive changes in the lives of women residents, particularly at the grassroots level.
A couple of beneficiaries in Latur's Ausa village spoke to IANS and shared how the scheme was making their lives easier and comfortable by providing them with clean fuel in the kitchens.
Beneficiary Shobha Balkrishna Wade, a resident of Ausa city, said that earlier she used to cook food on a stove, but was using a gas cylinder to prepare meals. This has had a calming effect on her lungs.
Shobha Vade said,“This has proved to be very beneficial for us. Earlier, we faced a lot of problems and also suffered due to the smoke. We had to go to the forest to get the wood. But, after getting a gas connection under the Ujjwala scheme, I am cooking food on LPG. This has brought a positive change in my life. Many thanks to PM Modi for this."
Another beneficiary, Jyoti Anand Wade, said that the Ujjwala Yojana has brought new hope to the lives of women.
“After getting the gas connection, we are now free from smoke. Working in the kitchen has become convenient. I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this,” she added.
Under the PMUY scheme, the beneficiaries are entitled to a completely free LPG connection, including the first refill and a stove. The scheme also offers a targeted subsidy of Rs 300 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills per year (pro-rated for 5 kg connections) to all PMUY consumers, easing their financial burden and promoting clean cooking fuel adoption.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment