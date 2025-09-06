Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation Conducts Water, Hot Meal Relief Projects For Families In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 6 (Petra) – The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) stated on Saturday it continues humanitarian efforts, in coordination with partner organisations, to implement relief projects for families in Gaza.In a statement, the organisation said it is working closely with the Advocacy Committee to deliver essential aid particularly clean water and hot meals to affected communities across various areas of Gaza."This assistance is part of Jordan's ongoing efforts to stand by our brothers and sisters in Gaza and to alleviate the humanitarian suffering in the Strip," the statement added.