Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
SSU Drones Strike Russian Radio Electronics Plant In Stavropol

SSU Drones Strike Russian Radio Electronics Plant In Stavropol


2025-07-26 05:39:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported to Ukrinform by a source in the SSU.

“Last night, long-range SSU drones struck the production facilities of the Signal radio plant in Stavropol. It specializes in the production of various types of electronic warfare equipment, radar and radio navigation equipment, remote control radio equipment, and works for the Russian military-industrial complex,” the report said.

The plant is subject to international sanctions.

One of the strikes hit building No. 2 (workshop No. 5), where expensive imported equipment is located - numerically controlled machine tools. The second strike was recorded in building No. 1, where the radio-electronic device workshop No. 17 is located.

Read also: Russian strikes injure 29 people in Kharkiv Region

“The SSU continues to systematically disable enemy facilities working against Ukraine. Each such strike stops production processes and reduces the enemy's military potential. This work will continue,” said a source in the SSU.

Photo: unsplash

MENAFN26072025000193011044ID1109844988

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search