SSU Drones Strike Russian Radio Electronics Plant In Stavropol

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to Ukrinform by a source in the SSU.

“Last night, long-range SSU drones struck the production facilities of the Signal radio plant in Stavropol. It specializes in the production of various types of electronic warfare equipment, radar and radio navigation equipment, remote control radio equipment, and works for the Russian military-industrial complex,” the report said.

The plant is subject to international sanctions.

One of the strikes hit building No. 2 (workshop No. 5), where expensive imported equipment is located - numerically controlled machine tools. The second strike was recorded in building No. 1, where the radio-electronic device workshop No. 17 is located.

“The SSU continues to systematically disable enemy facilities working against Ukraine. Each such strike stops production processes and reduces the enemy's military potential. This work will continue,” said a source in the SSU.

Photo: unsplash