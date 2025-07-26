Uzbekistan's IT Park, Vsaas Global Set Sights On Tech Base And Venture Capital Push
In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed the potential for opening a VSaaS Global office in Uzbekistan and recruiting a local team of developers to drive the company's projects. Ghanshyam Ahuja also expressed interest in partnering with IT Park Ventures on venture financing initiatives. Specifically, the parties explored the creation of a joint fund to support startups from both Uzbekistan and Singapore.
Uzbekistan continues to attract international investors and technology firms. IT Park remains dedicated to offering comprehensive support to foreign partners looking to establish and scale their businesses in the country, foster job creation, and nurture local innovation.
VSaaS Global, founded in 2010 and headquartered in Singapore, specializes in digital transformation, business process automation, and SaaS development. The company operates offices in the USA, the UK, and India, employing approximately 100 professionals.
Thinkuvate Venture, also established in Singapore in 2010, manages a $20 million investment fund focused on early-stage startups in Southeast Asia. The Thinkuvate team consists of around 100 experts.
