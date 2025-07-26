MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Ultraman Omega joins the battlefield alongside beloved Ultraman Arc in Tsuburaya Production's new Starter Deck 03 'Ω to the Future' and Booster Pack 4 'Gleam of Eternal Hope'









Starter Deck 03 'Ω to the Future' marks the highly anticipated debut of Ultraman Omega in card form, featuring exclusive cards and brand new strategies that bring the latest TV series to life and allowing fans to experience the title hero's journey.

Booster Pack 04 'Gleam of Eternal Hope' introduces powerful new versions of iconic Ultra Heroes including Ultraman Dyna, Z, and Trigger. These upgraded cards unlock expanded tactical possibilities, reshaping the game and delivering fresh competitive angles for seasoned players. With the release of both new sets as well as the return of fan-favourite ExP (Extra Parallel) rarity cards, and momentum building toward the Ultra League World Championship 2026, the Ultraman Card Game is poised to grow its global fanbase and strengthen its presence within the trading card game community.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Tsuburaya Productions unveils today the latest additions to the ever-popular Ultraman Card Game - Starter Deck 03 'Ω to the Future' and Booster Pack 04 'Gleam of Eternal Hope', launching globally on Friday, 25 July 2025 and Friday, 1 August 2025 respectively. These upcoming game sets build on the momentum of the newly launched Ultraman Omega television series, as well as beloved characters such as Ultraman Arc, whilst introducing brand-new gameplay mechanics, evolution strategies and dynamic synergies centred around these iconic Ultra Heroes.

Ultraman Omega Makes His First-Ever Card Game Appearance

A highlight of the new Starter Deck 03 'Ω to the Future' is the much-anticipated debut of Ultraman Omega in card form. This new deck draws inspiration from the ongoing Ultraman Omega television series, which premiered in Japan earlier this month.







Reflecting the show's narrative, the deck features exclusive cards from the Ultraman Omega series, including the titular Ultraman Omega, Meteokaiju, and fan-favourite Giants of Light such as Ultraman Arc. These new cards introduce fresh gameplay mechanics that reward strategic thinking and foresight, from granting power boosts when fielding characters of the same type to enabling tactical card rotations that encourage smarter deck management. With these new mechanics and play styles, players can look forward to reliving key story moments and experiencing Ultraman Omega's growth firsthand.

As an added early-release bonus, players will also be able to receive a bonus pack of Booster Pack 04 'Gleam of Eternal Hope' for every purchase of Starter Deck 03 'Ω to the Future', offering fans an early taste of the upcoming expansion and even more ways to power up their decks.







Fan-Favourite Heroes Return with Upgraded Powers

Booster Pack 04 'Gleam of Eternal Hope' continues to expand the strategic possibilities of the game, featuring powerful upgraded cards for popular Ultra Heroes including Ultraman Dyna, Ultraman Z, and Ultraman Trigger.

These upgrades introduce new abilities that not only refresh existing decks but also deepen tactical options across competitive formats. With a more extensive card pool, players can look forward to more creative deckbuilding strategies that are sure to influence the current approach to gameplay.

Collectors Rejoice: ExP (Extra Parallel) Cards Make a Return

Back by popular demand, the ExP (Extra Parallel) rarity cards - first introduced in Booster Pack 02 'Vortex of Crimson and Azure' - make a dazzling return in 'Gleam of Eternal Hope'.

These collector-favourite cards are known for their exclusive full-art illustrations, premium foil finish, and elegant gold framing. Scheduled to be revealed on Friday, 1 August 2025, 'Gleam of Eternal Hope' will see the addition of two brand-new types of ExP card, offering high visual appeal and collectability for long-time fans and new enthusiasts alike.

Exclusive Box Topper: Alien Baltan The Space Ninja



Adding to the excitement, each 24-pack box of 'Gleam of Eternal Hope' will include a special box topper card featuring Alien Baltan, one of the most iconic villains in Ultraman history.

This unique card mirrors Baltan's illusory powers, allowing an unlimited number of copies to be included in a single deck - a rare and rule-breaking mechanic. The artwork captures the classic scene of Baltan duplicating itself and unleashing its signature red freezing ray, leveraging nostalgia for long-term fans.

Fans in Malaysia can look forward to purchasing the English-language Starter Deck 03 'Ω to the Future' at MYR 46.00 and Booster Pack 04 'Gleam of Eternal Hope' in either individual packs at MYR 18.00 or as a 24-pack box at MYR 432.00 at authorised hobby stores, major retailers, and online platforms.

These releases are poised to equip both new and veteran Ultra Leaguers with competitive decks ahead of major events, including the upcoming inaugural Ultra League World Championship 2026, set to take place on 9 and 10 May 2026 in Tokyo, Japan. This prestigious tournament will see players from around the world battling through regional qualifiers for a shot at the title of world's best Ultra Leaguer, with exclusive cards and gameplay accessories up for grabs.

For more information on the Ultraman Card Game, please refer to .

About Tsuburaya Productions

Tsuburaya Productions is a global entertainment company providing content, products and services full of creativity and innovation. Since the airing of Ultra Q and Ultraman in 1966, the company has continued to create characters and stories that are loved by fans worldwide.

TSUBURAYA PRODUCTIONS Official Global Site:

Ultraman Card Game Official Website:

About Ultraman Card Game

​The Ultraman Card Game is a dynamic trading card game developed by Tsuburaya Productions, bringing the iconic Ultraman universe to life through strategic gameplay and collectible cards. Designed for fans of all ages, the game features high-quality artwork showcasing Ultraman's heroes, kaiju, and special moves, offering both engaging play and collectibility. With simultaneous releases in multiple languages across various regions, the Ultraman Card Game invites players around the world to explore the rich legacy of Ultraman, engage in epic battles, and grow their collections.