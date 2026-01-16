WPL 2026: Very Happy That I Got My First Five-Wicket Haul In T20s, Says Shreyanka Patil

MENAFN - IANS) Navi Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) off-spin bowling all-rounder Shreyanka Patil said she was 'very happy' to claim her maiden five-wicket haul in T20s as her side defeated Gujarat Giants by 32 runs to extend their unbeaten run in the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL).

At the DY Patil Stadium, Shreyanka took 5-23 and is now the youngest bowler to get a five-wicket haul in WPL, as RCB got on top of the points table. "Firstly, I would love to give the credit to Radha because if not for her innings, I don't think we would have put that total up on the board.

“I'm really happy the way Richa and Radha contributed in the first innings, knowing there were four down, we were 44/4, and then to just play those innings, I think it's a massive impact, and it gave us a lot of confidence seeing that 170-180 on the board. It gave us a lot of confidence knowing that Dew is gonna play a major role.

“We knew the last couple of games, we saw huge and heavy dew coming into the picture because the last two games we've played on this wicket, we didn't face that much of dew. So we were ready for dew today, and I think the bowlers did tremendously well, and I'm very, very happy that I got my first five-wicket haul in T20s," said Shreyanka at the conclusion of the game.

Reflecting on her comeback after more than a year out of the game, which also led her to miss the 2025 WPL, Shreyanka said she had leaned on her support system and worked hard to return stronger.“I've gone through a rollercoaster of a ride personally for me. I think I have dealt with it. I came out of it in a very strong way, thanks to my support system. My coaches, my grandparents, are here, and my uncle and aunt are also here supporting. My sister also left her job, and she came all the way from Bangalore to watch me.

“So I'm very happy, and just that the fact that I was out of cricket for 14 months was a big blow for me because I am someone who can't sit quietly. I want to be on the field. I want to be on the cricket field. I want to do what I love doing.

“So, I'm very happy with the preparation I got last month, as well as with Arjun sir back in Bangalore. I think I've put in a lot of hard work over the last couple of months, and I'm very happy that my execution is falling in place right now."

Shreyanka said she described herself as an attacking bowler who thrives on taking wickets rather than containing runs.“I am a wicket-taking bowler, and I've always said that because the drift I get, the turn I get on the bounce I get is something I'm not seeing much. I'm getting a lot of credit for myself. I don't know why.

“But I think I've worked towards it. I just didn't want to be a containing bowler. I wanted to be a wicket-taking bowler and be that impactful bowler for the team in any given situation, be it the powerplay, be it the middle overs, or the death, because I've prepared so well in any given phase of the game.

“I know that I'm looking to get wickets. So, again, going back to practice, the scenarios that play, the match-based scenarios, bowling against boys, getting hit, learning from them. I mean, it's just a whole lot of hard work."

She added that keeping her plans simple was key to picking a five-wicket haul.“I kept it very simple - even Anya (Shrubsole, bowling coach) and Malolan (Rangarajan, head coach) kept saying that just keep things simple because your stock ball is the best ball on this wicket.

“There is some turn on this pitch, and this is your kind of wicket. So I kept things simple, got the long balls going, and just bowled a lot of off-spinners today because of the high percentage on this wicket. I think my stock ball played a huge role.

“Obviously, bowling against left-handers is a big advantage, advantage being an off-spinner, and Smriti kept saying that you have to get all the lefties out in the tournament. That's the hard work. No pressure at all. So, that's what we keep talking about, and I've got a lovely support system here as well," she concluded.