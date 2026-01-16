Congress Compromises Assam's Interests For Political Gain: CM Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Jan 16 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday launched a blistering attack on the Congress and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi, accusing the party of compromising Assam's interests and identity by pandering to what he described as a“particular community” for narrow political gains.

Addressing the public through a Facebook Live, Sarma alleged that such political conduct was being carried out at the cost of the state's welfare and cultural identity. He claimed that details relating to an Assam MP allegedly maintaining covert links with Pakistan and displaying“special affection” towards a specific community would be made public before the end of the month.

While the Chief Minister did not name Gogoi directly in this context, the BJP has repeatedly accused the Congress MP from Jorhat, who is also the party's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, of having links with the neighbouring country.

“The Congress has chosen to kneel before a particular community. Had it been for social harmony, it would have been different. But this is being done by compromising the interests of our motherland and the identity of our people,” Sarma said, adding that such politics could not be accepted.

He warned that what he termed“special affection for a particular community” and alleged“secret contact with Pakistan” posed serious threats to Assam.“Our jati is under threat. We are trying to protect it, but vested interests are attempting to weaken us. Unity alone will ensure victory in this fight for identity,” he said.

Sarma also referred to the controversy surrounding remarks made by former All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU) president Rejaul Karim Sarkar at the time of his joining the Congress on January 11, in the presence of Gogoi. Sarkar later resigned from the party on January 14.

The Chief Minister said objections arose after Sarkar made controversial remarks suggesting the transformation of Sivasagar into Dhubri and vice versa. Sarma asserted that the two regions have distinct demographic, cultural and historical identities that cannot be altered.

Describing Sivasagar as the cultural and historical core of Assam, Sarma highlighted its legacy as the first capital of the Ahom dynasty, the birthplace of Assam's first newspaper Orunudoi, and home to heritage landmarks such as Charaideo Maidam and the Shivadol.

He alleged that Gogoi failed to intervene or disassociate the party from Sarkar's remarks, questioning the Congress leadership's accountability. The Chief Minister also accused Gogoi of remaining silent on other controversial demands made by party leaders, including calls for religion-based reservation, claiming such inaction reflected weak leadership and compromised principles.