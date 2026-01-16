403
Germany Seeks to Ease US-Europe Tensions Over Greenland
(MENAFN) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on Thursday sought to downplay recent tensions with the United States over Greenland, suggesting that a stronger NATO presence in the Arctic could meet American security concerns without threatening European sovereignty.
“I believe we’re dealing with a power play about who has what influence in Greenland,” Pistorius told a public broadcaster, adding that the disagreement with US President Donald Trump should not be seen as a real territorial dispute.
Pistorius proposed that by showcasing NATO’s commitment to Arctic security through increased deployments, European allies could address Washington’s priorities while maintaining control over the region.
“We are simply taking away his main argument by saying we are securing this territory,” he said. “We not only share your security concerns, but we are also committed to addressing them together.”
The remarks coincided with Germany’s dispatch of 15 soldiers to Greenland on Thursday as part of a multinational reconnaissance mission. The team is assessing conditions for a potential expanded NATO presence to deter threats from Russia and China.
The mission follows talks earlier this week between senior US officials and Danish and Greenlandic leaders, which did not resolve differences.
President Trump has recently reiterated that the US “needs Greenland” and has not ruled out military options.
Pistorius emphasized that Germany and its European allies had planned the reconnaissance mission well in advance, and it was not a reaction to the failed Wednesday discussions.
The operation is part of a broader effort to strengthen NATO’s presence in the strategically important Arctic region.
