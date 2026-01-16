Sanjay Raut Alleges 'Illusion Of Numbers' In BMC Poll Results

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) In a sharp reaction to the emerging trends of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday levelled serious allegations against the BJP and the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Raut claimed that the numbers being displayed in the media and by official channels are an“illusion” created to demoralise the opposition.

Raut asserted that the BJP is intentionally spreading a false narrative of a“sweep” to create a psychological advantage. He claimed that the actual ground reality in several wards is much closer than what is being reported. He alleged that there is a deliberate delay in updating the rounds where the Thackeray-led Sena and MNS are leading, while BJP leads are being highlighted prematurely.

Continuing his criticism of the State Election Commission, Raut suggested that the counting process is being managed to favour the ruling coalition. He reiterated concerns regarding the“marker pen” controversy, suggesting it was part of a larger plan to“steal” the mandate.

Speaking to reporters at Sena Bhavan, Raut stated:“The BJP is trying to capture Mumbai through the use of money and muscle power, but Mumbaikars have voted for the Thackeray brand. These figures you see on TV screens are a mirage created by the 'Delhi-backed' machinery. Let the final rounds conclude before celebrations begin.”

The allegations come at a time when early trends showed the Mahayuti (BJP–Shinde Sena) alliance leading in over 125 seats, crossing the majority mark of 114 in the 227-member House. The Thackeray–MNS front was trailing significantly in several suburban pockets.

Responding to Raut's claims, BJP leaders dismissed the allegations as“frustration over an imminent defeat”. They noted that the counting process is transparent and conducted under CCTV surveillance with polling agents from all parties present.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the BJP–Shiv Sena combine's performance in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections as a massive mandate for development.

“The public has responded overwhelmingly to the issues on which we fought the municipal elections across the state. Therefore, our future agenda will remain solely focused on development. We dedicate this victory to bringing about a major transformation in the lives of the poor and the middle class through development,” said CM Fadnavis.