Civic Polls: Mahayuti's Victory Was Due To Fraudulent Voting, Alleges Congress

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Harshwardhan Sapkal on Friday alleged that the BJP-led Mahayuti's victory in the municipal corporation elections was due to fraudulent voting, distribution of money and the“Election Commission's help”.

“The BJP's victory in Mumbai is a result of fixing. From ward formation to the 'PADU' machine and the ink scam -- all of this was a game of fixing. The Election Commission must stop whitewashing and stop acting at the BJP's behest. The BJP no longer has any morality or shame left. Democracy is truly in crisis -- this goes without saying.

“The distribution of money, fake voters, sabotage of candidates, and the Election Commission's poor administration - all of this makes it clear that free and fair elections are not being held. Dictatorship grows and bursts at a point; now the time for that balloon to burst is near. Uttarayan began yesterday, and the coming times will be difficult for the BJP and its allies,” he commented.

Against this backdrop, Sapkal said that the Congress' success in the municipal elections may not be entirely satisfactory, but regardless of victory or defeat, the party fought an ideological battle. With the public's trust and the determination of its workers, the Congress appears poised to emerge as the largest opposition party in the state.

“The picture emerges that Congress could become mayors in five cities, have 350 councillors, and share power in 10 other cities,” he added.

Sapkal said that the municipal elections concluded on the occasion of Sankranti. Congress has become the second-largest party in the state. Where possible, on its own strength, and in some places through alliances, Congress fought the elections to expand its ideological and organisational base.

“The ruling BJP-led alliance used extensive funds and fraudulent voting, yet Congress workers stood firm against the BJP's bulldozer without compromise. This is a victory for the workers, and we are proud of the workers who fought. I congratulate the winning candidates and workers. This is a time of struggle and ideological battle, and Congress is committed to this fight. Without being discouraged by setbacks, we are ready for the next battle,” he added.