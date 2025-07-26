403
HR Firm, Karma Global Onboards Concept PR As Official Communications Partner
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, July 24th, 2025: Karma Management Global Consulting Solutions Pvt Ltd., a leading Labour Law, Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) firm and a pioneer in tech-enabled HR and workforce solutions, has announced its partnership with Concept PR India Ltd. as its official communications partner.
This strategic collaboration aims to amplify Karma Global's vision of redefining workforce governance through innovation, compliance expertise, and technology-driven solutions.
As one of India's premier PR agencies, Concept PR India Ltd. will spearhead all communication efforts for Karma Global. Leveraging its strong media network and strategic approach, Concept PR will work to enhance brand visibility, build stakeholder trust, and drive narrative alignment across platforms, ensuring Karma Global's message resonates with the right audiences.
Abhishek Thakur, Senior Vice President, Karma Management Global Consulting Solutions Pvt Ltd., said: "We are pleased to collaborate with Concept PR as our communications partner. In today's rapidly evolving HR and compliance ecosystem, it's crucial to have a strong voice that reflects our vision and values. With Concept PR onboard, we are confident in amplifying our brand story and expanding our reach. This partnership will support our mission to simplify workforce governance through tech-enabled, future-ready solutions that empower businesses to stay compliant, agile, and ahead of the curve."
Suhas Tadas, Senior Vice President, Concept PR India Ltd., said: "At Concept PR, we aim to collaborate with companies that are driving transformation in their sectors. Karma Global is one such trailblazer, revolutionizing the HR and compliance landscape with its tech-enabled, future-forward solutions. Their commitment to simplifying complex workforce governance and setting new industry benchmarks aligns perfectly with our vision. We're committed to leverage our public relations expertise to amplify their story, enhance brand visibility, and create meaningful impact across markets."
Through this partnership, Karma Global aims to further cement its position as a market leader in delivering comprehensive, technology-driven compliance and HR solutions. By aligning with key stakeholders and leveraging strategic communication, the company seeks to broaden its impact, enhance client outcomes, and set new benchmarks in workforce governance, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency.
About Karma Management Global Consulting Solutions Pvt Ltd.:
With over 21 years of expertise, Karma Global is a trusted labour law, GRC and HR compliance consulting firm, delivering cloud-based, tech-enabled solutions across third-party staffing, outsourcing, and risk management. Headquartered in Mumbai with a growing presence in Canada, the U.S., and the U.K., Karma Global helps businesses stay compliant, efficient, and future-ready.
Backed by certifications like ISO 9001:2015, OHSAS 14001, ISO 27001, and a SME2 rating from CRISIL, the company blends regulatory insight with digital innovation to meet evolving global workforce and governance needs.
About Concept PR India Ltd.:
CONCEPT PR India Ltd. – is one of India's premier, full service Public Relations company with a strong presence across India. The company offers its clients a presence in more than 150 countries worldwide by virtue of its membership with the International PR Exchange (IPREX), a network of like-minded independent international public relations agencies. It is recognized as a formidable force in the brand, sports and financial communication sectors. Concept PR is acknowledged for its effective media relations and most critically, as India's leading financial communications agency.
