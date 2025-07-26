403
Media reports USD10mn of USAID contraceptives to be destroyed in France
(MENAFN) A shipment of U.S.-funded contraceptives worth $10 million is slated for destruction in France after the U.S. government refused offers to redirect the supplies to low-income countries, Reuters reported on Wednesday.
The contraceptives, consisting of birth control pills and implants, have been held in storage in Geel, Belgium, since early 2025. They were originally intended for distribution through U.S. foreign aid programs, which were halted when President Donald Trump shut down USAID and froze international assistance.
A spokesperson from the U.S. State Department confirmed that the stockpile will be incinerated at a French medical waste facility, with the process expected to cost around $167,000 and involve numerous truckloads over a two-week period.
Belgium tried to prevent the destruction, exploring temporary relocation and other alternatives. However, after exhausting all options, the supplies will be destroyed. The Belgian Foreign Ministry expressed disappointment, emphasizing that sexual and reproductive health should not fall victim to ideological agendas.
Human rights organizations also criticized the decision, suggesting political motives were behind it. MSI Reproductive Choices, a reproductive health NGO, offered to cover the costs of repackaging and transporting the supplies—without USAID branding—but the U.S. reportedly insisted on selling the contraceptives at full market value.
“This isn’t about saving money. It feels like an ideological attack on reproductive rights,” said Sarah Shaw, MSI’s Associate Director of Advocacy.
The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) also attempted to purchase the supplies but negotiations reportedly failed due to lack of engagement from U.S. officials, according to a Reuters source familiar with the discussions.
