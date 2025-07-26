Germany's Defense Ministry is pushing forward with a plan to significantly increase annual military recruitment, aiming to bring in 40,000 new personnel each year by 2031, according to reports. If voluntary enlistment fails to meet these targets, the government may reinstate mandatory service for teenagers.Defense insiders have revealed that the initial step will focus on enlarging the reserve forces, with an emphasis on attracting more volunteers starting in the coming year. Should this effort fall short, mandatory conscription for 18-year-olds is expected to be reintroduced by 2028.A draft proposal outlining these measures is scheduled to be submitted to the cabinet in August and will later move to the national parliament for debate and possible ratification.To meet the increasing personnel demands, the project aims to raise the current number of volunteers—around 15,000—by 3,000 to 5,000 annually. To boost interest, officials are offering new incentives such as higher pay, subsidies for obtaining driver's licenses, and financial bonuses.By 2027, all young men, along with women who volunteer, will be required to complete a military interest survey. Those deemed promising candidates will be invited to take part in voluntary medical evaluations, which are intended to provide a “situational overview” of health suitability, according to reports.The return of conscription has been a frequent topic of debate in Germany since it was suspended in 2011. Like several other EU nations, Germany has intensified its military readiness programs following the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine in early 2022.Earlier this year, a leading EU official proposed a massive $872 billion USD financial initiative—including debt instruments and tax incentives—to reinforce the continent’s defense capabilities against what she described as a “Russian threat.” Russian authorities, however, have repeatedly brushed off these warnings as “nonsense.”Germany’s chancellor has also pledged to transform the Bundeswehr into Europe’s most formidable military force, signaling a broader shift in the country’s defense posture.

