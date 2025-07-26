The Big Question: Will India Play Pakistan At Asia Cup In UAE?

In a dramatic turn of events, the UAE finds itself in the pole position to stage this year's Men's Asia Cup T20 tournament in September.

The Asian Cricket Council is expected to announce the UAE as the host after months of speculation over the tournament's fate following the four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan in May.

India, which was scheduled to stage the event, has agreed to bring the tournament to the UAE shores, according to reports in multiple Indian media outlets.

The decision was reportedly taken after a high-level ACC meeting which was held in Dhaka on Thursday.

Initially, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided not to attend the Dhaka meeting amid the ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan.

But the BCCI did have a representative - Vice President Rajiv Shukla - who attended the meeting virtually.

What makes it truly intriguing is that India is the financial superpower of the game, but the ACC is headed by Mohsin Naqvi, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief.

Amid all the drama, cricket fans will be happy with the news of the tournament going ahead despite the obstacles.

But there is one big question troubling every fan - will India face Pakistan in the tournament?

It was only last Sunday that India refused to play against Pakistan in the World Championship of Legends, a star-studded tournament featuring former international players, in England.

It's only natural for fans to speculate now over the fate of the India-Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup.

One of the most-watched sporting spectacles in the world, the India-Pakistan cricket clash has also become entangled in the messy political affairs of the two nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours who have fought three full-scale wars since the 1947 partition.

India also refused to travel to Pakistan, the host for the ICC Champions Trophy, earlier this year due to 'security reasons' and instead opted to play all their matches in Dubai.

Then, adding salt to their rivals' injury, India went on to win the tournament by beating New Zealand in the final as Pakistan bowed out of the group stage of the tournament.

But in a classic tit-for-tat response, Pakistan announced that they would not play in any multi-team event on Indian soil until 2027.

So, it's against this backdrop that the UAE has now become the frontrunner to host this year's Asia Cup.

Until now, Indian cricket board officials have remained tight-lipped over the country's stance on playing cricket with Pakistan following the recent military conflict.

The India-Pakistan matches are one of the biggest money-spinners in sports, and fans across the cricketing world follow every ball when the two bitter rivals clash on a cricket field.

While the BCCI's decision to go ahead with the tournament suggests that the country's cricket team may take the field against Pakistan, a lot can happen as we get closer to the tournament.

A few popular Indian television anchors, masters at forming public opinion, may start screaming at the top of their lungs if the BCCI gives the green light for the India-Pakistan clash.

Much like a dramatic last-over finish in a T20 game, cricket fans will now hold their collective breath until the cloud of uncertainty is lifted.