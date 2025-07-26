Diamond Harbour FC Sign Slovenian Star Luka Majcen On His Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Newly promoted I-League club Diamond Harbour FC (DHFC) made a big statement on Friday by signing veteran Slovenian striker Luka Majcen, coinciding with the player's 36th birthday.

The West Bengal-based club, which recently earned promotion to the I-League after winning the I-League 2, announced the signing through a special post on Instagram.

"NEW SIGNING ALERT. A special signing announcement as we welcome Luka Majcen to DHFC who also celebrates his birthday today. We look forward to seeing him shine bright in the colours of Diamond Harbour FC," the club wrote.

Majcen brings a wealth of experience and a proven goal-scoring pedigree to DHFC. He spent nearly three years with Indian Super League (ISL) side Punjab FC, having joined them in September 2022 after a successful spell with Gokulam Kerala. He played a pivotal role in Punjab FC's historic promotion to the ISL, becoming the first club to achieve the feat by winning the 2022-23 I-League.

That season turned out to be Majcen's best in Indian football. He clinched both the Golden Boot and the Player of the Tournament awards after racking up 16 goals and three assists in just 20 appearances. Over the next two ISL seasons with Punjab FC, Majcen recorded an impressive 23 goal contributions, cementing his status as one of the most consistent foreign players in the league.

The move to Diamond Harbour FC marks a new chapter in Majcen's Indian football journey, and his arrival is expected to boost the club's attacking firepower as they prepare for their debut I-League season.

DHFC's rise also signals a growing presence of West Bengal in the country's football map. With East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, and Mohammedan Sporting already competing in the ISL, Diamond Harbour FC will become the fourth major team from the state to feature in the national leagues.