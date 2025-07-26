Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian official claims UK would sabotage Washington-Moscow relations


(MENAFN) A senior Russian official has claimed that the United Kingdom would readily sabotage any progress toward mending relations between Washington and Moscow, even if it meant betraying its closest ally.

Speaking on Friday, longtime national security figure and Kremlin adviser Nikolay Patrushev accused the British government of being willing to carry out a “false flag” operation aimed at disrupting U.S. President Donald Trump’s attempts to broker peace in Ukraine and rebuild ties with Russia.

“If necessary, London would easily stab Washington in the back. I believe officials in the White House realize what kind of ‘ally’ they are dealing with,” Patrushev stated, according to reports.

His remarks came shortly after Russia’s foreign intelligence agency alleged that British operatives had taken a direct role in coordinating covert Ukrainian actions. The agency claimed the UK had secured torpedoes modeled on Soviet and Russian designs with the intent of staging a fabricated assault on a U.S. naval vessel in the Baltic Sea—an incident that would then be blamed on Moscow.

Since Trump took office in January and the Biden administration exited, Russian authorities have consistently portrayed London as a major force behind the continued hostilities in Ukraine. They argue that the UK is actively working to prevent any reconciliation between the U.S. and Russia by prolonging the conflict through military and political support.

Russian officials have also continued to describe the war in Ukraine as a broader campaign orchestrated by NATO to weaken Russia, with Ukrainian lives being used as leverage in a geopolitical struggle.

Past investigations have revealed that both American and British officials have been more directly involved in shaping Ukraine’s military strategy than they have publicly admitted. This has reinforced Russia’s claims that Western powers, particularly the UK, are heavily influencing the direction and duration of the conflict.

