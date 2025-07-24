Tilson Files Breach Of Contract Lawsuit Against Gigapower

Tilson Takes Action to Recover More Than $200 Million

PORTLAND, Maine, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilson Technology Management ("Tilson" or "the Company"), a national leader in network development and information infrastructure professional services, today filed a lawsuit against Gigapower to recover more than $200 million owed under a contract to build fiber networks in Nevada and Arizona.

Tilson is asking the court to find that Gigapower breached the contract and should compensate the Company for termination charges, underpayments, and missed payments that Gigapower contractually owes Tilson. Gigapower's failure to live up to the terms of the contract hurt Tilson and its employees, communities throughout Nevada and Arizona, and the many skilled subcontractors who worked on the project.

As detailed in the lawsuit, Tilson spent hundreds of millions of dollars to deliver the fiber networks. Gigapower delayed and withheld payments as a tactic to gain leverage over Tilson and attempt to force Tilson to renegotiate rates. This misconduct caused Tilson over $100 million in negative cash flow.

In 2025, as Tilson was poised to begin generating cash on its substantial investment in the project, Gigapower continued to withhold payment in an attempt to coerce Tilson into accepting new contract terms, including lower payments and a reduced scope of work. When Tilson refused, Gigapower terminated the agreement "for convenience." The sudden and abrupt loss of this contract and Gigapower's ongoing refusal to pay resulted in Tilson filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. This action was necessary to address the financial challenges triggered by Gigapower's abrupt cancellation, to protect and preserve the business, and to position itself for long-term growth.

"We entered this contract in good faith and followed through on our obligations at every step of the way, and we expect our clients to do the same," said Darrell Ingram, Tilson CEO. "We are simply seeking for Gigapower to comply with its contract and pay the money we were promised for the services we delivered. This lawsuit provides a path for Tilson's creditors, including the many vendors who worked on this project, to be paid. We will not rest until Gigapower fulfills its obligations."

Before Gigapower's termination of the Arizona and Las Vegas contracts, Tilson was one of America's fastest growing private telecommunications firms with hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue and over 1,000 employees nationwide. Tilson built this success - and grew from a handful of employees in 2007 - by hiring military veterans and prioritizing safety and professionalism.

Gigapower is a joint venture between two of America's largest companies - AT&T and BlackRock - to build and own fiber networks.

Tilson is a national leader in network development and information infrastructure professional services, offering turnkey solutions across the entire project lifecycle. Our in-house teams are comprised of strategic consulting, network deployment, and project management professionals, ensuring comprehensive support at every stage. From project inception to self-performed installations and ongoing repair and maintenance, Tilson delivers end-to-end solutions that are fully customizable to meet the unique needs of each client.

