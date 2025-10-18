403
Fidan discuss follow up on security talks with Syrian counterpart
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke by phone with his Syrian counterpart, Hassan al-Shaibani, on Friday to discuss follow-up actions from last weekend’s security talks in Ankara.
According to Turkish diplomatic sources, the two officials reviewed the outcomes of the previous meeting, which focused on strengthening collaboration between the countries to safeguard Syria’s achievements. Fidan highlighted on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that “We do not see Syria’s security as separate from Türkiye's. We will continue to provide all kinds of support to our Syrian brothers on this path.”
The earlier security meeting in Ankara was attended by key officials from both sides, including Turkey’s National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalin, alongside Syrian Foreign Minister Hassan al-Shaibani, Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, and intelligence chief Hussein al-Salame.
