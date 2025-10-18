Karwa Donates 5% Of Taxi Fare To Support Gaza Humanitarian Efforts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Mowasalat (Karwa) has announced that it will donate 5% of the fare from every taxi trip to humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

Karwa announced this on its social media, stating that this initiative is undertaken as part of its social responsibility commitment. It will donate 5% of the fare on every Karwa taxi trip from October 16 to 23, 2025.



In another update, Qatar has launched a land bridge of humanitarian aid to meet urgent needs and alleviate the suffering of the fraternal Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, across the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The land bridge includes 87,754 shelter tents provided by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), and the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), providing safe and dignified shelter for approximately 436,170 people from affected families, at a time when more than 288,000 families have lost their homes as a result of the Israeli aggression