Seventeen Civilians Killed in Pakistani Strike on Afghanistan
(MENAFN) At least 17 civilians, among them three cricket players, were killed in a Pakistani airstrike on Friday night in eastern Afghanistan’s Paktika province, local media reported Saturday, citing security officials.
The strike took place at approximately 8:30 p.m. local time in Khandaro village, Argun district, when a Pakistani jet targeted a residential house. The attack also wounded 16 others, including women and children, the sources said.
In response, a high-level Afghan government delegation led by Defense Minister Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid departed for Doha, Qatar, on Saturday, according to a statement from Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.
Local media reports indicate that Afghan and Pakistani delegations will meet in Doha to negotiate the possible extension of a ceasefire and other related matters.
Afghanistan and Pakistan had agreed to a ceasefire on Wednesday, which expired on Friday afternoon.
