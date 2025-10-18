403
LC Singh's Book The Collapse Of Illusions Introduces A New Dimension In How We Understand Emotions
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 17 October 2025: Technologist, corporate leader and storyteller LC Singh has launched his debut book The Collapse of Illusions at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. Published by DishaNXT, the book is now available on Amazon, Flipkart and across select bookstores in India. The event was attended by leaders from the creative, academic and business communities who have engaged with LC Singh across his multifaceted journey.
The Collapse of Illusions begins by narrating how the first flicker of life occurred, multiplied, formed identities and built constructs such as God, Time and Self to sustain meaning. Through elegant prose and philosophical insight, the narrative introduces EchoTime - an emotional clock that explains why a heartbreak can feel longer than a decade and a quiet embrace, like an instant. It speaks how stress accelerates aging and how love repairs it. The book does not seek to provide answers. Instead, it holds up a mirror to everything we thought was real, unravelling it through reflection and inquiry.
The book is built on five decades of learning and reflection. It draws from LC Singh's sustained inquiry into existentialism, systems theory, science, and philosophy. It does not emerge from sudden realizations but from years of focused investigation on who we are, why we exist and what drives our likes and dislikes. A technologist, photographer and writer, director, producer of Banaras: A Mystic Love Story (2006), his journey spans remote villages and global boardrooms, Harvard and Banaras, science and silence. He continues to be a lifelong student of epistemology and ontology.
"Beyond technology and success, what truly defines us are our emotions. The ones that guide our choices, shape our empathy and make us human. This book is about recognising this." - says LC Singh, Author of The Collapse of Illusions.
This post-launch release follows early acclaim from global voices. Dr. Satish K. Tripathi, President of the University at Buffalo, SUNY, says, "LC Singh's The Collapse of Illusions dazzles with moments of brilliance, weaving metaphysics, philosophy, science and Vedantic wisdom into a seamless journey through life's most profound questions. It boldly invites the reader to explore the mysteries of existence - sometimes chaotic, always illuminating."
K. V. Sridhar (Pops), Chief Creative Officer and global brand leader, shares, "Profound, poetic and scientifically insightful, yet remarkably simple - truly brilliant."
Chris Chapman, Vice Chair at ICANN and former CEO of the Sydney Olympic Stadiums, writes, "What remains when belief fades? That's what I ask myself every second day. LC Singh's book asks this fundamental question through synthesising the disciplines of both science and philosophy and seeking to do so through a coherent framework. The book is original, its profoundness helping me to ease my anxieties."
Pankaj Shukla, popular writer, director, and producer writes, "This book touches the very basic chord of music called Life."
The Collapse of Illusions is meant for those who are comfortable sitting with questions rather than rushing for answers. It is for existential seekers, thoughtful readers and anyone curious about what lies beneath names and beliefs.
This is the first in a forthcoming series of reflections that LC Singh plans to share with readers. The book will continue to be promoted across academic, creative and digital spaces with future conversations planned to explore its core ideas.
