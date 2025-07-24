Beyond Tacos & Tequila: A Family Culinary Adventure at Buenaventura Grand

In celebration of National Tequila Day in the USA (July 24th), Buenaventura Grand Hotel & Great Moments transcends the conventional“all-inclusive” model

PUERTO VALLARTA, JALISCO, MEXICO, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of National Tequila Day in the USA (July 24th), Buenaventura Grand Hotel & Great Moments transcends the conventional“all-inclusive” model to present families with a truly immersive gastronomic journey-far beyond the familiar tacos and tequila shots. Across its three distinctive restaurants and four bars, the resort weaves Mexico's vibrant culinary heritage together with hands-on, interactive experiences that create lifelong memories for guests of all ages.A Flavorful Voyage for the Whole FamilyFrutas y Flores (Main Buffet): Start the day with Puerto Vallarta's finest breakfast spread, then return each evening for themed buffets showcasing regional ingredients and family-friendly dishes.Sunset Restaurant: Enjoy a lavish breakfast buffet, international specialties a la carte at lunch, and made-to-order Mediterranean fare at dinner (reservations required).Corazón Contento: Savor gourmet Mexican cuisine perfectly paired with premium tequilas and international wines in an elegant, adults-only setting (reservations required).Sky Bar: Perched high above the bay, this adult-exclusive lounge offers panoramic vistas, fresh sushi, artisanal bites, and signature cocktails available to Deluxe Ocean View category, Honeymoon Suites, and Privileged Club guests.Cutting-Edge Liquid GastronomyLeading the way in fun, hands‐on drinks, Buenaventura Grand has added“liquid gastronomy” to its bars. At Sky Bar, Palmita Bar, and the Lobby Bar, the bartenders and chefs collaborate to create special treats using familiar Mexican ingredients. Each drink becomes a playful blend of aromas, colors, and textures-ideal for families to explore and enjoy something new.Buenaventura Grand Exclusive Recipe: Tamarind Tequila FizzA vibrant concoction that marries tangy tamarind with the smooth warmth of reposado tequila-perfect for sipping poolside or as an afternoon pick-me-up.Ingredients (per cocktail):50 ml reposado tequila30 ml fresh tamarind juice15 ml agave syrup20 ml fresh lime juiceSparkling mineral water, to topIce cubesPinch of chili-lime salt for rimming the glassFresh mint sprig and dehydrated tamarind strips, for garnishMethodRim the Glass: Moisten the lip of a tall glass and dip it into chili-lime salt.Shake It Up: In a cocktail shaker, combine tequila, tamarind juice, agave syrup, lime juice, and ice. Shake vigorously for 15 seconds.Strain & Top: Strain into the prepared glass over fresh ice, then top with sparkling mineral water.Garnish & Serve: Finish with a mint sprig and tamarind strips for an extra dash of color and flair.Available throughout July and August at Sky Bar, Lobby Bar, Palmita Bar, and Corazón Contento-raise your glass to the soul of Mexico!Press kit and photogallery###About Buenaventura Grand Hotel & Great Moments ResortLocated in the heart of Puerto Vallarta, Buenaventura Grand Hotel is an all-inclusive, family-friendly resort that blends luxury with authentic Mexican charm. With stunning ocean views, gourmet dining, and exceptional service, the resort provides guests with an unforgettable experience filled with warmth and tradition. For more information or to book your stay, visitPress contact:

