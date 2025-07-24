Air Bud Returns: Ain't No Rule Says A Dog Can't Release Another Movie

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The film marks the beginning of a potentially long-term collaboration between Cineverse and ABE, the original creators behind the Air Bud movie franchise that has captured the hearts of multiple generations worldwide for more than 25 years. As Cineverse builds upon its long history of success with kids and family content in streaming, today's news marks the expansion into theatrical features targeting this broad audience. This is also a continuation of Cineverse's strategy of acquiring high-quality, studio-grade legacy IP and bringing it to new and existing fans through fresh, emotionally-rich storytelling.

The film is written and directed by ABE Founder Robert Vince , who has built a legacy of heartwarming family content ("We Speak Family"). He produced the original Air Bud (1997) as an independent movie before licensing U.S. distribution rights to Disney, and has since produced all 14 films in the Air Bud, Air Buddies, and Santa Paws franchises, writing and directing 10 of the franchise. More than a billion people in 30-plus different languages worldwide have watched the original Air Bud movie, and in addition to being a proven box office winner, the franchise has generated hundreds of millions of dollars in ancillary sales.

"Anyone who follows the box office knows that we are experiencing an important moment at the intersection of 90s and early 2000s nostalgia and Millennial parents looking for family-friendly movies to share with their kids," said Cineverse Chief Motion Pictures Officer Yolanda Macias. "With the return of an iconic franchise that has remained popular since Robert created the OG Air Bud more than 28 years ago, we are offering a real treat that will resonate with fans across generations. This is the ideal first project for us as we expand our theatrical strategy to the kids and family category."

"Air Bud Returns isn't just another sequel or remake-it's a unique story," said Vince. "This movie will engage nostalgic Air Bud fans while introducing a new generation to the beloved basketball-playing golden retriever, Buddy. It builds upon the legacy of the OG Air Bud with all the fun, the magic, heartwarming scenes, and Buddy playing basketball. More than anything, it's a deeply human story about a dog and boy, centered on themes of adaptation, redemption, and teamwork."

In Air Bud Returns, 12-year old Jacob has always dreamt of being a star basketball player. After the passing of his father, that dream felt even more impossible. But everything changes when he and his mom move into his dad's childhood home in Fernfield. There, Jacob discovers an original VHS of the Air Bud movie in his father's belongings and has a chance meeting of a stray golden retriever he names Buddy. Together they embark on a journey of healing, unite a team of misfits, and chase a championship. Through it all they learn to play from the heart, believe in each other, and always take the shot!

Buddy is back on the court!

Set to begin filming this summer in Fernfield aka Fort Langley, British Columbia, the franchise's original hometown, Air Bud Returns signals Cineverse's growing commitment to theatrical storytelling that connects with passionate audiences. It marks the first kids and family feature to be released by the independent studio and follows the Company's announcement that it has formed a dedicated Motion Pictures Group .

About Cineverse Motion Pictures Group

Cineverse super-serves passionate audiences by distributing content across all windows and platforms, from theatrical to digital to physical. Following the breakout box office success of Terrifier 3, upcoming releases include the franchise expansions of The Toxic Avenger (August 29, 2025) and Silent Night, Deadly Night (December 12, 2025). Coming in 2026 include its first kids and family theatrical release, Air Bud Returns, as well as Return to Silent Hill (January 23, 2026) and Wolf Creek: Legacy, with more to be announced soon.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS ) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing non-rated film in U.S. histor ; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse's proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" cinevers .

About Air Bud Entertainment

Air Bud Entertainment- "We Speak Family" -has spent over 28 years creating heartwarming family films that delight audiences of all ages around the globe. Based in Malibu and Vancouver, ABE is known for its blending of positive messages, unique storytelling, and animals as central characters. Air Bud movies include 14 franchises: Air Bud, Air Buddies, Santa Paws (distributed by Disney), with six movies and four series: Pup Academy, Scaredy Cats, Super PupZ with Netflix. Air Bud Returns will mark the 50th movie produced by founder Robert Vince.

