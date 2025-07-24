Adorable Monster Invasion On Weplay! Super-Popular Bugcat Capoo Teams Up With Weplay, Secures Google Play Japan Recommendation

TOKYO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taiwan's original blue whirlwind – Bugcat Capoo – officially lands on the global next-generation social entertainment platform WePlay! This six-legged (the number changes!) little monster is joining forces with WePlay, the social entertainment platform under Singapore-based company WeJoy, for an in-depth collaboration running from July 11 to August 5. This partnership features three major themed events: "Bugcat Grand Adventure," "Bugcat Foodie Quest," and "Capoo Pet Raising Diary," alongside exclusive homepage effects, virtual items, and valuable top-up benefits.

Three Grand Adventure Projects, Cuteness Overload Sweeps WePlay!

During the event period, players can immerse themselves in three major adventure projects: "Bugcat Grand Adventure," "Bugcat Foodie Quest," and "Capoo Pet Raising Diary." You can join the little monster on thrilling escapades through the WePlay world, guiding this endlessly curious (and hungry!) creature.

A Powerful Collaboration, Creating a New Social Entertainment Experience!

This dream collaboration between WePlay and Bugcat Capoo is not just a powerful collision between a global social entertainment platform and Taiwan's top original IP; it's an innovative practice deeply integrating Capoo's imaginative worldview with WePlay's "Play Together" social philosophy. Through rich interactive gameplay and exclusive content, WePlay aims to provide users in Japan and worldwide, especially younger demographics, with a more fun and emotionally connected social entertainment experience.









WePlay's Path to Success: Focus on Quality and Innovation

As a comprehensive app integrating multiple games and entertainment features, WePlay continuously deepens its roots in casual gaming and social interaction, committed to creating high-quality, diverse board game experiences for players. To date, WePlay has surpassed 10 million cumulative downloads, frequently topping download charts on both Android and iOS, solidifying its leadership position in the casual social product space. The collaboration event was further highlighted by being featured on Google Play, solidifying WePlay's leading position in the social gaming industry.

About WePlay

WePlay is the global next-generation social entertainment platform under WeJoy, a company headquartered in Singapore. With the mission to " Bring joy and friends to young people around the world " and the vision to " Bring people together through games, lead the trend of global online social entertainment ," WePlay is committed to co-creating a new era of gaming and social interaction filled with possibilities and innovative vitality with its players.

