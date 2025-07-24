Investing Is For Everyone: ACEE Expands Access To Financial Education For Arizona Students

Photo from ACEE's Learning to Save and Invest Awards Ceremony

Students are excited to see that their Stock Market Game team is in the lead!

Students display their progress on their laptops.

Investing for all: SIFMA's Stock Market Game helps 16,000 Arizona students, including 10,000 from underserved areas, gain skills to build financial futures.

- Elena Zee, President & CEO, ACEEPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For more than two decades, students across Arizona have been building their financial futures through the SIFMA Foundation's Stock Market Game TM, operated exclusively in Arizona by the Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE). Using $100,000 in hypothetical funds and real-time market data, students learn to invest in publicly traded companies, gaining essential skills in personal finance, math, research, technology, communication, and entrepreneurship.Thanks to a partnership with the FINRA Investor Education Foundation in 2023, the program has achieved extraordinary growth, with a 53% increase in student participation. In the past year alone, more than 16,000 students from 169 schools statewide participated, including nearly 10,000 students from low- to moderate-income families and rural communities.“ACEE believes that investing is for everyone,” said Elena Zee, ACEE President and CEO.“We want every student to experience what it means to participate in the capital markets, understand our global economy, and build a pathway to future wealth. With the support of the FINRA Investor Education Foundation, the SIFMA Foundation, and hundreds of local organizations and volunteers, the Stock Market GameTM is thriving in 11 counties, from Maricopa and Pinal to Yuma and Mohave.”Local educators are seeing the impact firsthand.Zel Fowler, teacher and president of the Arizona Alliance of Black School Educators, shared:“I couldn't be prouder of my students for their 1st place finish. They demonstrated strategy, teamwork, and a solid grasp of financial concepts that will benefit them for years. Teaching financial wellness early is essential-it empowers youth to make informed choices and build a strong future.”As economic uncertainty and financial challenges grow nationwide, ACEE's mission has never been more urgent. With the support of national and local partners, ACEE is equipping Arizona students with the knowledge and confidence to become financially responsible employees, parents, entrepreneurs, and leaders.Now is the time to invest in Arizona's students.Community partners, donors, and volunteers are essential to ensuring every child-regardless of zip code-has access to high-quality financial and economic education.To support ACEE's work or learn more about how you can get involved, visit azeconABOUT ARIZONA COUNCIL ON ECONOMIC EDUCATION The Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to economic and financial literacy and workforce development in Arizona. ACEE is a statewide organization in Arizona which serves public, charter, tribal, home, private, and juvenile detention schools; has a strong, affiliated academic base with universities and community colleges; partners with the Arizona Department of Education and the Federal Reserve Bank; and prepares teachers in teaching and students in learning personal finance, economics and career readiness skills.

