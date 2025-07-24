Forest Rights Expanded Over 25 Lakh Titles Recognised Across 20 States, One UT

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) India's on-going commitment to safeguarding the land and resource rights of its tribal and forest-dwelling communities continues to find strong grounding in the implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006.

The importance of these efforts was underscored during a recent statement by Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram in the Lok Sabha, where he outlined the scope and impact of the FRA across India's tribal belts.

He reaffirmed that the Act is operational in 20 states and one UT, facilitating formal recognition of both individual and community claims over forest lands traditionally occupied and cultivated by forest dwellers.

Central to this effort is the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, which oversees legislative execution while issuing periodic directions to support state-level action under Section 12 of the Act.

States and Union Territories are responsible for actual implementation on the ground, with oversight coordinated through monthly progress reports submitted to the Centre.

As of May 31, 2025, over 25.11 lakh forest rights titles had been granted-comprising 23.89 lakh individual titles and 1.21 lakh community titles -- covering more than 2.32 crore acres.

These figures reflect sustained engagement with vulnerable communities and efforts to embed constitutional safeguards through administrative practice.

The Ministry also monitors the Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) allocations and expenditures through a dedicated portal, with oversight guided by Planning Commission norms issued in 2014.

In parallel, the Ministry of Rural Development reaffirmed its commitment to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), which guarantees 100 days of wage employment annually to rural households.

Importantly, ST households in forest areas are entitled to an additional 50 days of employment, with further provisions in place for drought-affected regions.

States may extend employment days beyond the statutory limit using their own resources.

On the issue of representation, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) reported that over 4.65 lakh backlog vacancies have been filled since 2016, including more than 1.15 lakh ST posts.

As of January 1, 2025, STs constitute 8.8 per cent of the total employee strength in Central Government Ministries and Departments.

DoPT has directed all departments to establish Special Reservation Cells and designate Liaison Officers to ensure compliance with reservation norms, the reply said.

Further, the Department of Public Enterprises revealed that as per the Public Enterprises Survey 2023–24, Scheduled Tribes account for 10.85 per cent of the workforce in operating Central Public Sector Enterprises, with 88,000 ST employees out of a total of 8.12 lakh, the minister said in the reply.

The statement underscores the government's multi-pronged approach to tribal welfare, combining legislative enforcement, employment support, and institutional representation.