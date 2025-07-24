Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Fights For Victims Of Wrongful Termination Due To Back Injury In Los Angeles

The Los Angeles employment law firm offers complimentary evaluations for employees unlawfully terminated following workplace back injuries.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- California employees who have been wrongfully terminated due to back injuries have significant legal protections under state law, according to Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. , a Southern California employment law firm that provides specialized representation for workplace injury and termination cases across the region.

Back injuries represent one of the most common workplace injuries affecting employees throughout California, ranging from minor strains to severe conditions such as herniated discs or spinal cord injuries. When employers terminate employees following back injuries rather than providing reasonable accommodations, they may violate California employment discrimination laws.

California law prohibits employers from discriminating against employees because of disabilities, including back injuries. Under state employment regulations, employers cannot lawfully terminate employees due to back injuries or refuse to accommodate workplace needs resulting from such injuries.

"California law provides strong protections for employees who have been injured on the job or have suffered a disabling condition that affects their ability to work," said Mr. Michael Akopyan, spokesperson for Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. "Employers are prohibited from discriminating against employees because of a disability, including back injuries."

The legal framework allows employees who have been unjustly terminated due to back injuries to seek compensation through wrongful termination lawsuits, potentially recovering:

.Lost wages and benefits

.Other damages resulting from the termination

.Possible reinstatement to their former position

The California Court of Appeal reinforced these protections in Manuel v. Superior Ct. of Santa Clara Cnty., 82 Cal. App. 5th 719 (2022), where petitioner Rigoberto Jose Manuel brought a wrongful termination action after being injured during employment with BrightView Landscape Services, Inc. The appellate court noted that "not allowing unauthorized workers to obtain state remedies for unlawful discharge, including prediscovery period lost wages, would effectively immunize employers that, in violation of fundamental state policy, discriminate against their workers on grounds such as disability or race.

Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., maintains offices throughout Southern California to serve employees facing wrongful termination due to back injuries.

.Encino: 15821 Ventura Blvd. Suite 645, Encino, California 91436

.Orange: 1100 West Town and Country Road, Suite 1250, Orange, California 92868

.Riverside: 11801 Pierce Street, Suite 200, Riverside, California 92505

.San Bernardino: 473 E Carnegie Drive, Suite 200, San Bernardino, California 92408

.Bakersfield: 4900 California Avenue, Ste. 210-B, Bakersfield, California 93309

.Ventura: 300 Esplanade Drive, Ste. 900, Oxnard, California 93036

The firm offers complimentary evaluations of potential cases involving employee rights violations, providing no-cost case evaluations to help individuals determine whether they have valid legal claims.

Clients have praised the firm's approach to wrongful termination cases. One client stated: "Michael has been a great lawyer, very quick and great communication throughout my case. Thank you again for helping me and guiding me throughout my case. Highly recommended!!"

Another client emphasized the firm's comprehensive support: "I am writing to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Ani Akopyan and the entire legal team at Akopyan Law Firm for their outstanding work on my dad's case. Their unwavering dedication, caring nature, and profound legal expertise truly made a significant impact on the successful outcome of the case."

A third client highlighted the firm's advocacy skills: "I am so grateful I found Ani! She did not hesitate to get in contact with me right away and listen to my story. She made me feel comfortable and heard throughout my entire experience. I must highlight her skill in crafting effective legal arguments and how she fought tirelessly for my case."

Back injuries can significantly impact an employee's ability to work, potentially limiting their capacity to perform physical tasks, sit, stand, or walk for extended periods. Common workplace causes include heavy lifting, repetitive motions, falls, and accidents, though injuries can also result from car accidents, sports activities, or other incidents.

When employees suffer back injuries, they may require time off work to recover or need modifications to their job duties. Some employers respond by terminating employment rather than providing reasonable accommodations, potentially violating California employment law.

Akopyan Law Firm's attorneys Ani M. Akopyan and Michael Akopyan were named to the 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 Southern California Super Lawyers Lists. The attorneys have combined experience of over 40 years and have recovered millions of dollars for their clients.

The firm's specialized focus on employment law allows the legal team to thoroughly investigate cases, gather evidence, and build comprehensive legal strategies to hold employers accountable for wrongful termination actions.

For those who believe they have experienced a wrongful discharge following a back injury, Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. encourages scheduling a free case evaluation. Visit the law firm's website or call (818) 509-9975 for more information.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. (about-us/ ) is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

