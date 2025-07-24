Stampede Case: K'taka Cabinet Accepts D'cunha Commission Report Decides To Initiate Legal Action Against RCB

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, July 24 (IANS) The Karnataka Cabinet accepted the report by the High Court retired Justice John Michael D'Cunha on the June 4 stampede tragedy at the Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's victory celebration, which claimed 11 lives and decided to initiate legal action against police officers, RCB franchise, DNA and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Addressing the media at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil said on Thursday: "A decision has been taken in the Cabinet to initiate legal and departmental actions against private entities and government officials named in the report. Actions will be taken against RCB, DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA)."

The action will be initiated against the KSCA President Raghuram Bhat, KSCA former President A. Shankar, former Treasurer Jayaram E.S., RCB Vice President Rajesh Menon, and DNA MD Dr. Venkatavardhan, Minister Patil announced.

"In connection with the stampede that occurred at the Chinnaswamy Stadium during the RCB victory celebration, a one-man judicial commission was constituted under the leadership of retired High Court Justice John Michael D'Cunha. The Karnataka state Cabinet has approved the report submitted by Justice D'Cunha," Minister Patil stated.

"Following deliberations, the cabinet accepted the report regarding the stampede incident that took place on June 4, 2025, during the RCB celebration at the stadium. The cabinet decided to initiate legal action against the private entities and government officials named in the report, and to conduct departmental inquiries against the concerned government officials," he reiterated.

Eleven people were killed and more than 50 persons were injured in the stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) victory celebrations on June 4.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced the suspension of five senior police officers, including Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda and DCP (Central) Ramesh Banoth, citing serious lapses in crowd management.

“This is one of the most unfortunate incidents I've seen in public life,” Siddaramaiah said at a press briefing.“We are deeply saddened, and strict action will be taken against all responsible.”

The BJP has said that the deaths were government-sponsored murders and demanded the immediate resignation of Home Minister G. Parameshwara.

Taking cognizance of the stampede incident, the Karnataka High Court had registered a suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and sought a report from the Congress-led Karnataka government. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is also probing the matter. The state government has also ordered Magisterial probe led by the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban into the tragedy.