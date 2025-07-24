Honda Launches Insurance Business To Provide Competitive And Convenient Insurance Options For Acura And Honda Customers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Honda Insurance Solutions enables customers in all fifty states to access comparative price quotes from top insurance providers, with expert and transparent guidance from VIU by HUB's licensed insurance agents. A wide range of insurance options is available, including auto insurance with optional OEM parts coverage that ensures claim repairs are made using Honda and Acura Genuine Parts helping to protect vehicle value.

"Honda Insurance Solutions offers customers access to coverage through a brand they know and trust," says Petar Vucurevic, President, American Honda Insurance Solutions, LLC and Senior Vice President, American Honda Finance Corporation. "Insurance is a key touchpoint in the vehicle ownership journey, and we aim to deliver a superior experience tailored to the unique needs of each customer, while promoting safer driving and increased peace of mind on the road."

Honda Insurance Solutions marks the beginning of Honda's broader insurance strategy, with future plans to integrate insurance offerings into digital vehicle sales platforms and develop new products that enhance safety and convenience.

"This is just the beginning of our vision for Honda Insurance Solutions that will see insurance integrated throughout the Acura and Honda digital customer journeys," said Vucurevic.

About Honda Insurance Solutions

American Honda Insurance Solutions, LLC dba Honda Insurance Solutions is an insurance agency offering coverage options for auto, home, renters, condo, pet, motorcycle, boat, and other recreational vehicles. Consumers can find tailored insurance solutions, including optional Honda or Acura Genuine parts coverage that can help preserve vehicle value. Honda Insurance Solutions is licensed in all 50 U.S. states and DC (CA license 6012272), is domiciled in Delaware, and maintains its principal place of business at 3625 W. Royal Lane, Suite 200, Irving, Texas 75063. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Finance Corporation. Learn more at hondainsurancesolutions .

About American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Established in Los Angeles in 1959, and now headquartered in Torrance, Calif., American Honda Motor Co., Inc., leads the U.S. sales, marketing, service, distribution and export of Honda and Acura automobiles, Honda powersports, power equipment and marine products, along with design, planning and market research for products that are produced at Honda production facilities in North America.

Learn more with the Honda Digital FactBook .

About VIU by HUB

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, VIU by HUB is an omnichannel insurance brokerage platform backed by one of the largest personal insurance brokers, Hub International. VIU provides a real-time insurance shopping experience for consumers, offering a wide choice of carriers and neutral, proactive advice. VIU works with strategic partners in automotive, real estate, finance, and other industries to meet customer needs and ultimately add value and drive new revenue. For more information, visit the VIU by HUB Newsroom .

Importance Notice

Although the information included in this press release was accurate as of the date of publication, this information is subject to change at any time without notice. American Honda Motor Co., Inc. assumes no responsibility for updating this information.

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.