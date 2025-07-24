403
Humanitarian aid convoy operated by SARC enters southern city of Sweida
(MENAFN) A humanitarian convoy organized by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) has arrived in the southern city of Sweida, delivering critical aid to civilians affected by recent violence, Syrian state media reported on Wednesday.
According to the report by SANA, the convoy crossed into Sweida through the humanitarian corridor at Busra al-Sham, located in the eastern countryside of Daraa province.
The shipment included 66 tonnes of flour, 4,000 food baskets, 10,000 bottles of drinking water, and several fuel tankers. The aid is intended for displaced families and areas suffering shortages as a result of recent clashes between local Druze fighters and Bedouin tribesmen.
The delivery is part of a broader humanitarian response aimed at alleviating the worsening conditions in the province, as local authorities and aid agencies continue to call for urgent support.
