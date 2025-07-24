Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US EPA to reverse major scientific climate change finding

2025-07-24 09:39:36
(MENAFN) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is developing a plan to reverse a major scientific determination that emissions from fossil fuels endanger human health, a shift that could drastically reduce the federal government's power to tackle climate change, according to reports.

This move would roll back the 2009 “endangerment finding,” a foundational rule that supports emission limits for vehicles and power plants, as reported by various sources familiar with the draft.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin stated in March that the agency was reviewing the rule as part of a wider effort to scale back environmental restrictions, which the Trump administration considers obstructive to the fossil fuel and transportation sectors.

Although the draft is not yet finalized, environmental analysts caution that removing the “endangerment finding” would effectively strip the government of its chief legal authority to regulate climate-related emissions.

