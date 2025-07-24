403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US EPA to reverse major scientific climate change finding
(MENAFN) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is developing a plan to reverse a major scientific determination that emissions from fossil fuels endanger human health, a shift that could drastically reduce the federal government's power to tackle climate change, according to reports.
This move would roll back the 2009 “endangerment finding,” a foundational rule that supports emission limits for vehicles and power plants, as reported by various sources familiar with the draft.
EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin stated in March that the agency was reviewing the rule as part of a wider effort to scale back environmental restrictions, which the Trump administration considers obstructive to the fossil fuel and transportation sectors.
Although the draft is not yet finalized, environmental analysts caution that removing the “endangerment finding” would effectively strip the government of its chief legal authority to regulate climate-related emissions.
This move would roll back the 2009 “endangerment finding,” a foundational rule that supports emission limits for vehicles and power plants, as reported by various sources familiar with the draft.
EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin stated in March that the agency was reviewing the rule as part of a wider effort to scale back environmental restrictions, which the Trump administration considers obstructive to the fossil fuel and transportation sectors.
Although the draft is not yet finalized, environmental analysts caution that removing the “endangerment finding” would effectively strip the government of its chief legal authority to regulate climate-related emissions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment