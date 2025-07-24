Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gaza Genocide: Israeli Atrocious Attacks Kill 23 Palestinians

Gaza Genocide: Israeli Atrocious Attacks Kill 23 Palestinians


2025-07-24 09:17:56
(MENAFN) At least 23 people have lost their lives, with many others wounded, following a series of Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since early Thursday, according to medical officials cited by news agency.

Near the Zikim area in northern Gaza, Israeli artillery targeted civilians gathered for humanitarian aid, resulting in nine deaths and numerous injuries.

A drone strike by Israel struck a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City, killing four individuals, including a woman.

Further Israeli bombardments claimed three lives in Deir al-Balah and another three in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Additional airstrikes hit residential homes in the Bureij refugee camp, killing two and injuring several more.

In western Khan Younis, located in southern Gaza, two more people were killed after the Israeli military struck a tent.

Since October 2023, Israeli operations have resulted in over 59,000 Palestinian deaths, predominantly women and children. This military campaign has devastated Gaza’s infrastructure, shattered the healthcare system, and caused critical food shortages.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.

Israel is also confronting a genocide lawsuit filed at the International Court of Justice over its ongoing assault on the enclave.

MENAFN24072025000045017169ID1109842677

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search