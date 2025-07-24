Zelensky Urges Stronger Air Defenses After Russia Bombs Kharkiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Zelensky made the statement on Telegram .

“In Kharkiv, assistance is currently being provided to the victims in the areas hit by Russian glide bombs. As of now, dozens of people have been reported injured, including children. Russia dropped two aerial bombs right on the city, on people. One hit near a residential building, the other struck a civilian enterprise. Emergency services are now working to extinguish the fire there,” the President wrote.

He emphasized that the strikes were“senseless”,“with no military purpose whatsoever,” and that“Russia's only intention – to continue aggression and killings.”

“That is precisely why we need support in defense – strong air defenses, expanded weapons production. All of this will help save lives. We count on cooperation with our partners and are grateful to everyone already willing to help,” the President stressed.

Zelensky also noted that all emergency services were working at the scene - doctors, rescuers, police - and thanked them for their efforts.

“I thank each one of them. And I am deeply grateful to all around the world who support and help Ukraine,” he added.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces launched guided bomb attacks on central Kharkiv, injuring at least 22 people.