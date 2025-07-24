Zelensky Urges Stronger Air Defenses After Russia Bombs Kharkiv
“In Kharkiv, assistance is currently being provided to the victims in the areas hit by Russian glide bombs. As of now, dozens of people have been reported injured, including children. Russia dropped two aerial bombs right on the city, on people. One hit near a residential building, the other struck a civilian enterprise. Emergency services are now working to extinguish the fire there,” the President wrote.
He emphasized that the strikes were“senseless”,“with no military purpose whatsoever,” and that“Russia's only intention – to continue aggression and killings.”
“That is precisely why we need support in defense – strong air defenses, expanded weapons production. All of this will help save lives. We count on cooperation with our partners and are grateful to everyone already willing to help,” the President stressed.
Zelensky also noted that all emergency services were working at the scene - doctors, rescuers, police - and thanked them for their efforts.
“I thank each one of them. And I am deeply grateful to all around the world who support and help Ukraine,” he added.Read also: Number of injured in Russian missile strike on Cherkasy rises to 12
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces launched guided bomb attacks on central Kharkiv, injuring at least 22 people.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment