ELB Learning Launches Sales Transformation & Enablement Practice To Help Businesses Accelerate Revenue Performance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New offering aligns people, process, and performance to address go-to-market challenges and shorten training-to-revenue time

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELB Learning, a provider of immersive learning solutions trusted by over 80% of Fortune 100 companies, today announced the launch of its newest service, Sales Transformation & Enablement (ST&E) . The service leverages behavioral science, advanced technology, and talent optimization to equip enterprise sales leaders with data-informed strategies and buyer-aligned execution that unlock the potential of their teams.

Research shows it can take 12 to 15 months on average for a new enterprise sales rep to become a top performer, with 67% of sellers feeling their training does not adequately prepare them for buyer conversations. Meanwhile, organizations face missed quotas and lost revenue opportunities. ST&E's approach bridges the gap between training and real-world sales execution and shortens the training-to-revenue time span.

“Traditional sales enablement is no longer enough. It fails to prepare teams for the complexity of today's sales environment,” said Andrew Scivally, CEO of ELB Learning.“ST&E is designed to diagnose, design, and activate systemic change by aligning strategy, talent, and execution in a way that actually drives performance. When we've applied this approach, over 60% of teams have closed deals before their quota periods even began. That is the kind of outcome we are delivering to our customers.”

ELB Learning's ST&E solution helps companies move beyond one-off training and build sustainable enablement systems through a holistic, performance-driven process. The service includes:



Talent Benchmarking: Cognitive and behavioral profiling to benchmark culture fit, identify competencies that equate to excellence, reduce ramp time, and align talent with what drives quota and retention

Bespoke Content Development: Customized learning experiences, playbook development, and value messaging creation to upskill and drive behavior change

Buyer-Aligned Sales Strategy: Sales stages, value narratives, and tools designed around real buyer behavior to increase relevance and deal velocity

Coaching Strategy: Framework-based coaching and complex deal strategy systems that turn insights into sustained performance and wins

Targeting Strategy : Ideal customer profile design that aligns buyer psychometrics with account segments

Training Technology: AI-powered practice platforms, gamified learning tools, and actionable playbooks that drive consistency

Experience Mapping: Buyer journey mapping to identify key experience gates, prevent premature solutioning, and maximize post-sale value Growth Acceleration: Outbound strategy design that drives pipeline acceleration through tailored activities, clear goals, and effective rep engagement

“We've assembled a powerhouse team of experts to help revenue and customer experience leaders unlock performance across the customer journey,” said Alicia Shevetone, SVP of Strategy and Execution at ELB Learning.“This marks a critical inflection point for ELB as we evolve our go-to-market strategy to reimagine workforce transformation and align growth, talent, and learning amid an increasingly complex business climate.”

ST&E expands on ELB Learning's suite of enterprise learning solutions, including Rehearsal®, a video-based training platform, The Training Arcade®, a learning experience platform, and CenarioVR®, a 360° immersive learning simulation. To learn more about ELB Learning's ST&E services, visit here.

About ELB Learning

ELB Learning offers an industry-leading suite of software and professional services that empower businesses to unlock their people's greatest potential through customized learning experiences. As a full-service learning and development partner, ELB Learning helps clients develop, deliver, administer, and optimize learning programs tailored to each organization's business goals. Customers benefit from cutting-edge learning technology solutions and services, including gamification, virtual reality, video practice and coaching, staff augmentation, and courseware. ELB Learning also offers expert consulting, development, and training for organizations' AI initiatives to help discover how employees can work smarter and more efficiently. Today, 80% of Fortune 100 companies trust ELB Learning to elevate their corporate learning experiences. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact:

Peyton Kelgard

Carve Communications for ELB Learning

...

954-205-5179