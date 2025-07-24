Main Event Turns Every Day Into A Yes Day

Family entertainment brand reintroduces All You Can Play for just $14.99

COPPELL, TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Main Event , the ultimate destination for family entertainment, games, and dining, is making it easy for parents to say 'yes' when the kids want to play. The company is bringing back its All You Can Play (AYCP) for just $14.99 plus a Free $10 Fun Card. The deal is available now at participating locations. Must purchase before 12 p.m. any day of the week with play good until 5 p.m."Parents want to say 'yes' more often, but finding a destination that satisfies everyone can bechallenging. Main Event is uniquely positioned as the ultimate space for fun, with our variety of activities that appeal to all ages and are all under one roof," said Tony Wehner, Chief Operating Officer at Main Event.“Our All You Can Play offer is designed to make saying 'yes' easier than ever.”Dive into all-day fun by purchasing the All You Can Play deal before 12 p.m. Each purchase also includes a Free $10 Fun Card to enjoy video games, ticket games, prize games, and more.Prices and participation may vary by location. Offer good until September 1, 2025. Please visit specials/yes-day for details. Not valid in Orlando, FL.In addition to hundreds of games, Main Event offers exciting attractions like bowling, laser tag, and virtual reality experiences. With something for everyone, it's the perfect place for families to connect, have fun, and make lasting memories together.To learn more about Main Event, including locations, visit or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @mymainevent.About Main Event EntertainmentFounded in 1998 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Main Event Entertainment, Inc. operates 61 centers in 22 states across the country. Offerings include state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of games, virtual reality, and an in-center restaurant, Family Kitchen, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. Main Event is owned and operated by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., which offers premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests now through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. Dave & Buster's has 175 stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat, Drink, Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters and mainevent.

